Chicago Cubs Just Lost 10-Year MLB Veteran Before Twins Game

The Chicago Cubs are set to begin a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins at Wrigley Field on Friday night.

Before Friday night’s game, 10-year MLB veteran left-hander Aaron Bummer opted out of his minor-league deal with the Cubs, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman.

Via Heyman on X: “Aaron Bummer has opted out of his deal with the Cubs and is now a free agent”

Chicago Cubs Just Lost 10-Year MLB Veteran Aaron Bummer Before Twins Game

Bummer, 32, signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs on June 1. He began the year with the Atlanta Braves, posting a 7.63 ERA with a 1.83 WHIP in 15 1/3 innings before being released on May 19, allowing the Cubs to sign him.

After signing with Chicago, Bummer didn’t pitch until June 20. He made two appearances with the Arizona Complex League Cubs, throwing two scoreless innings, before being assigned to Triple-A Iowa on June 30.

Bummer made just four appearances with the Iowa Cubs, allowing four earned runs on six hits and no walks with three strikeouts over four innings.

More About Aaron Bummer

Bummer has 10 years of big-league experience. He began his MLB career with the Chicago White Sox in 2017. He played for the White Sox for seven seasons, recording a 3.84 ERA in 272 innings.

The Atlanta Braves acquired Bummer from the White Sox for right-hander Michael Soroka, left-hander Jared Shuster, shortstop Nicky Lopez, shortstop Braden Shewmake and right-hander Riley Gowens in the 2023-24 offseason. Chicago had signed him to a five-year extension in Feb., 2020.

After the 2024 season, Bummer signed a two-year, $14 million extension with the Braves. Overall, the left-hander will have earned just over $28 million in his MLB career after this season.

Bummer pitched for the Braves from 2024 until being released in May. During his time with Atlanta, Bummer posted a 4.18 ERA over 125 innings.