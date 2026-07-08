Chicago Cubs Make Official Roster Move On 9-Year MLB Pitcher During Orioles Series

The Chicago Cubs outrighted veteran right-hander Bryse Wilson to Triple-A after he cleared waivers following his recent DFA, according to the team’s transaction log at MLB.com. He has the right to reject his assignment to hit free agency.

The Cubs added Wilson via a waiver claim from the Philadelphia Phillies on June 24. Wilson made just one appearance with the Phillies this season, allowing just one hit and one walk over two scoreless innings. He recorded 7 2/3 innings with the Cubs this year, allowing seven earned runs on 12 hits and two walks with eight strikeouts.

Chicago Cubs Outright 9-Year MLB Pitcher During Orioles Series

Wilson, 28, has nine years of big-league experience. He made his MLB debut in 2018 with the Atlanta Braves as a 20-year-old.

Wilson posted a 5.90 ERA with 60 strikeouts and 37 walks in 76 1/3 innings across four seasons with Atlanta from 2018-21. The Braves traded Wilson, who served as a starting pitcher with Atlanta, to the Pittsburgh Pirates at the 2021 trade deadline.

Wilson made eight starts for the Pirates in 2021 and 25 appearances (20 starts) in 2022. With Pittsburgh, the right-hander recorded a 5.37 ERA with 102 strikeouts and 42 walks over 156 innings.

The Pirates designated Wilson for assignment during the 2022-23 offseason, and then Pittsburgh traded him to the Milwaukee Brewers for cash. Wilson easily had the best stretch of his MLB career over two seasons with the Brewers, mainly as a reliever, posting a 3.42 ERA with 143 strikeouts and 53 walks in 181 1/3 innings across 87 games (nine starts).

However, Wilson had much greater success in his first season with Milwaukee, posting a 2.58 ERA over 76 2/3 innings. In his second year with the club, he had a 4.04 ERA over 104 2/3 innings.

Wilson elected free agency after being outrighted by the Brewers on Nov. 4, 2024. He then signed a deal with the Chicago White Sox. Wilson posted a 6.65 ERA with 28 strikeouts and 19 walks across 47 1/3 innings with the White Sox in 2025.

In parts of six seasons at the Triple-A level, Wilson has recorded a 4.21 ERA in 337 2/3 innings.

We’ll see where Wilson goes from here. Even though he passed through waivers, he may still want to test free agency to see if he can sign with a club where there’s a clearer path back to the majors.

Chicago Cubs Right Now

The Cubs are having a solid season, holding the first NL Wild Card spot with a 51-40 record. However, Chicago can pretty much forget about winning the NL Central, as the team trails the Brewers by seven games for first place in the division.

The Cubs, who have a +49 run differential, have been on a hot streak, winning seven of their last 10 games, including a 5-2 victory against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night. The National League is very competitive this year, with more than half of the teams having winning records, but Chicago appears to be a legitimate World Series contender.

The Cubs are set to begin Game 2 of a three-game series against the Orioles at Camden Yards at 5:35 p.m. CST on Wednesday. Right-hander Colin Rea (6-5, 4.74 ERA, 68 SO, 89 1/3 IP) is expected to start for Chicago, while right-hander Dean Kremer (1-1, 3.18 ERA, 20 SO, 17 IP) is slated to start for Baltimore. The game will be available to watch on Marquee Sports Network and MASN.