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Chicago Cubs Announced Matt Shaw News During Pirates Series

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 17: Matt Shaw #6 of the Chicago Cubs in action against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field on August 17, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the Chicago Cubs will continue their series with the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

The Cubs are coming off a 3-2 win on Friday.

Chicago Cubs Announced Matt Shaw News

GettyMatt Shaw #6 of the Chicago Cubs looks on prior to game one of the Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on October 04, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

During their series with the Pirates, the Cubs announced the latest news on Matt Shaw.

He has been out of action since June 28.

MLB.com wrote (on July 24): “Attempted light swinging before All-Star break and was still symptomatic. Manager Craig Counsell said on July 21 that recent imaging showed “significant healing.” Shaw moved his rehab to Arizona and continues to avoid swinging a bat due to inflammation in hand.”

According to the site, he could still return this month.

Before the injury, Shaw had been batting .246 with 32 hits, four home runs, 20 RBIs, 20 runs and four stolen bases in 56 games.

Looking At Shaw

GettyMatt Shaw #6 of the Chicago Cubs at bat against the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field on April 23, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Shaw was picked in the 1st round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

He is in the middle of his second MLB season.

Last season, the 24-year-old batted .226 with 89 hits, 13 home runs, 44 RBIs, 57 runs and 17 stolen bases in 126 games.

 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Chicago Cubs Announced Matt Shaw News During Pirates Series

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