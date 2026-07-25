Chicago Cubs Announced Matt Shaw News During Pirates Series

On Saturday, the Chicago Cubs will continue their series with the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

The Cubs are coming off a 3-2 win on Friday.

Chicago Cubs Announced Matt Shaw News

During their series with the Pirates, the Cubs announced the latest news on Matt Shaw.

He has been out of action since June 28.

MLB.com wrote (on July 24): “Attempted light swinging before All-Star break and was still symptomatic. Manager Craig Counsell said on July 21 that recent imaging showed “significant healing.” Shaw moved his rehab to Arizona and continues to avoid swinging a bat due to inflammation in hand.”

According to the site, he could still return this month.

Before the injury, Shaw had been batting .246 with 32 hits, four home runs, 20 RBIs, 20 runs and four stolen bases in 56 games.

Looking At Shaw

Shaw was picked in the 1st round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

He is in the middle of his second MLB season.

Last season, the 24-year-old batted .226 with 89 hits, 13 home runs, 44 RBIs, 57 runs and 17 stolen bases in 126 games.