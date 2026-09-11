Chicago Cubs Predicted to Trade Rising Star in Risky Move This Offseason

Despite being swept by the Milwaukee Brewers in their last series, the Chicago Cubs are still in a good place at this point in the season. They currently sport an 81-66 record and hold the second wild card spot in the National League wild card standings. Due to this, they stand a very good chance of making the playoffs this year.

Yet, with the Cubs having some roster needs to address, could they shake up their group in a major way this offseason? One of their promising young stars is already creating chatter as trade candidate to watch for this offseason.

In a recent article for MLB.com, Mark Feinsand named Cubs utility player Matt Shaw among the top MLB trade candidates for this offseason.

“That said, Shaw could be a valuable trade chip for the Cubs if they look to deal for pitching,” Feinsand wrote. “With a relatively weak free-agent market, his ability to play both second and third base could make him appealing to clubs seeking infield help.”

With Shaw being a young player with good upside, it would undoubtedly be a big deal if the Cubs decided to part ways with him. Yet, with Chicago having other roster needs to focus on, it could make sense for them to trade him if it helps them land a high-impact pitcher or outfielder.

Cubs Trading Matt Shaw Would Come With Major Risk

With Shaw being a 24-year-old who can play multiple positions and has good upside, there is no question that he would be a valuable trade chip for the Cubs. Yet, at the same time, trading him would come with a ton of risk for Chicago for those very reasons.

Shaw is currently only in his second MLB season, so he is still building his game. He has shown promise during the early parts of his career, even if he has struggled with consistency at times. As he continues to gain more MLB experience, he could break out, so moving him could end up being a move the Cubs regret if he hits his full potential elsewhere.

Yet, if Shaw can help Chicago land a player who immediately boosts their roster in a big move, trading him could be worth the risk. Due to this, it makes sense that the two-year MLB veteran is being viewed as a trade candidate.

Taking a Gander at Shaw’s 2026 Season With the Cubs

Shaw has appeared in 67 games this season with the Cubs, where he has posted five home runs, three triples, eight doubles, 22 RBI, and a .237 batting average. This is after he posted 13 home runs, 44 RBI, and a .226 batting average in 126 games for Chicago during his rookie year in 2025.

Overall, Shaw has shown promise early on in his career, even if he has had some growing pains. Due to this, there could be plenty of interest in him this offseason, and it will be interesting to see if Chicago trades him because of it.