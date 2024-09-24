Cubs Named ‘Potential Fit’ for Projected $128 Million All-Star Pitcher

The Chicago Cubs entered 2024 with postseason aspirations. That won’t happen, as they’re seven games behind the final National League Wild Card spot on September 24. With preparations for 2025 likely already underway in Chicago’s front office, could starting pitcher Max Fried be on the club’s offseason radar?

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand thinks the Cubs are a potential fit for the southpaw, who has spent the first eight years of his big-league career with the Atlanta Braves.

“Fried is one of the few homegrown Braves who hasn’t signed a long-term extension, putting him on track to test the free-agent market following his second All-Star campaign in three years,” he said on September 12. “The left-hander’s 3.62 ERA through 21 starts is actually his highest since 2019, but Fried – a three-time Gold Glove winner – will be one of the top starting pitchers available this winter.”

Fried was limited to 14 starts and 77.2 innings in 2023 because of injury. He’s followed that up with a full season before hitting the free-agent market. The left-hander has posted a 10-10 record with a 3.42 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 157 strikeouts in 165.2 innings (28 starts).

What Kind of Contract Could Max Fried Get This Winter?

While Fried made his MLB debut in 2017, he didn’t pitch full-time out of the Braves’ rotation until 2019. He’s produced like an ace when healthy, too. Over his last 816 innings of work, Fried has gone 70-31 with a 3.09 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 788 strikeouts. He’s been named to two All-Star teams (including 2024), has won three Gold Glove Awards and was part of Atlanta’s 2021 World Series team.

The 2025 season will be his age-31 campaign, so will the Braves try and re-sign him? Many of Atlanta’s top young players have signed team-friendly extensions over the years. Fried not doing the same could be a sign that he’s looking for more than the Braves are willing to commit.

Spotrac has pegged Fried’s market value at six years and $128.5 million. He’ll probably wait until fellow hurler Corbin Burnes signs with a new team this winter before making any final decisions. The Baltimore Orioles ace is viewed as the top free-agent starter heading into the offseason.

How Fried Could Fit Into the Cubs’ Rotation Mix

Shōta Imanaga, Justin Steele, Javier Assad, Jameson Taillon and Kyle Hendricks reside in the Cubs’ rotation, per FanGraphs’ Roster Resource. Ben Brown and Jordan Wicks have also been in the mix at times, but they’re both currently on the injured list.

Among the starting pitchers on the active roster, Hendricks is the only one not under contract for 2025. The right-hander has been with the Cubs since 2014. However, this season hasn’t been a good one for the 34-year-old. He’s posted a 4-12 record with a 6.28 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 85 strikeouts in 123.1 innings.

There’s a good chance he won’t be back at Wrigley Field next season. For a Cubs team looking to contend, filling out the rotation with Fried would make a lot of sense. Signing him to a long-term deal would also stabilize the starting staff moving forward.

Jameson Taillon is under contract through 2026 and could be an offseason trade candidate. While Imanaga signed a four-year deal, he could opt out as early as next winter.