Media Outlet Pronounces Cubs ‘Dead’ Amid Losing Streak

The Chicago Cubs are in the midst of a torrential losing streak. Even though Chicago has had multiple ten-game winning streaks this season, it remains in third place, a game back of the St. Louis Cardinals. Barstool Baseball believes this recent skid is more of a sign than a random blip.

Barstool Baseball Is Fed Up With The Cubs

In a recent post, @barstoolbaseball broke down where they feel the Cubs are at after their recent cold stretch.

“This is getting painful now, nine-game losing streak,” one host said.

Eddie chimed in afterwards, “Yeah, they already negated one of their ten-game winning streaks. So that’s great. But I don’t know, I’ve been kind of intentionally avoiding it to a degree, and just being like ‘Oh, they’ll come out of it today. Today’s the day.’ Finally, Sunday was the day when I was like, ‘Are we dead?’”

‘Big Cat,’ another host of Barstool Baseball, answered the seemingly rhetorical question with one word: “Yes.”

“The answer is yes,” he said. “We’re more this team than we are the ten-game winning streak team. I know I’m saying that in the moment, it’s just this team, where’s the urgency? Craig Counsell, throw something! Punch a wall! Do something! There’s gotta be some urgency.”

Their sound off on the Cubs’ recent issues isn’t a hollow take. Fans around Major League Baseball are taking notice of the once-dominant baby bears.

MLB Reacts To Cubs Recent Losing Streak

Here’s what people are saying:

Action Network: “The Cubs are currently riding a 9-game losing streak…If they lose tonight, they’ll become just the 25th team in MLB history to record both a 10-game winning streak and a 10-game losing streak in the same season.”

312 Sports Chicago: “The Cubs have lost 12 of their last 14 games, five consecutive series, been swept twice, and lost nine straight games overall. The brutal stretch began on May 8th. @cody__cubs, @MattAbbatacola, and @dan_bernstein discuss the Cubs 9-game losing streak headed into tonight’s matchup with Pittsburgh on today’s Off The Ivy.”

Bleacher Nation: “The Cubs’ losing streak is up to 9 games, eliciting a bunch of angst and frustration from the fanbase. But where should fans direct their blame?”

104.3 The Score: “Ian Happ on the Cubs’ struggles: “We’re going to get out of it, we’re going to be alright. To be in this position, have a nine-game losing streak and still be a few games above .500 is just a testament to the baseball we’ve played previously. We’ll get it right and move it in the right direction.” @Rahimi_Harris.”

The Cubs Aren’t The Team People Thought They Were

Multiple facets of this Cubs’ roster have already fallen through in the early-going.

The team has sustained multiple injuries, including Cade Horton, Matthew Boyd, Daniel Palencia, Edward Cabrera, Justin Steele, Riley Martin, Shelby Miller, Porter Hodge, Matt Shaw, and Hunter Harvey.

That’s almost an entire pitching staff that’s currently shelved or has spent time on the IL. However, the Cubs’ lineup was supposed to be their calling card–and it’s been mediocre.

The North Side is clearly a top-ten offense. But after a season where they may have been baseball’s best, the top ten isn’t enough.

In particular, 2025 superstar Pete-Crow Armstrong hasn’t been the same hitter. Analysts across baseball were skeptical whether the free-swinging rookie could keep his torrid pace when the league adjusted. And so far, he’s become more of a flash in the pan than a concrete piece. His defense in centerfield is unquestioned, but his offense leaves a lot to be desired. Currently, ‘PCA’ has a 97 OPS+, making him a below-average hitter.

If the Cubs want a real shot at playoff baseball in 2026, it’s as simple as hitting a baseball, which is anything but.