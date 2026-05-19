Cubs Suddenly Have a Dangerous Offensive Reality

The Chicago Cubs finally found the version of Michael Busch they spent months waiting for.

Now they have a new problem.

Because Busch’s breakout is exposing just how fragile the rest of the lineup has become.

At a time when the Cubs should be building offensive momentum, they are instead leaning almost entirely on one hitter to keep the offense alive. That dependence is starting to reveal a bigger concern surrounding a team that entered 2026 believing its lineup depth could carry postseason expectations.

Instead, Chicago suddenly looks top heavy.

According to Bleacher Nation’s Michael Cerami, Busch has quietly become one of the hottest hitters in baseball over the last month. Since April 13, the Cubs first baseman owns a .288/.422/.483 slash line with a dominant 159 wRC+ across 147 plate appearances. His recent surge also includes a dramatic rise in barrel rate, which suggests this turnaround may be completely sustainable.

That should be a massive victory for the Cubs.

But the timing of Busch’s emergence is also magnifying how inconsistent the rest of the offense has become during one of the most important stretches of the season.

Michael Busch Has Become the Cubs’ Entire Offense

The turnaround itself almost feels shocking considering how Busch opened the year.

Through his first 15 games, the Cubs first baseman looked completely disconnected at the plate. He hit just .135 with almost no hard contact, creating early fears that one of Chicago’s most important middle-of-the-order bats had regressed badly.

Now he looks like one of the best hitters in the National League again.

Cerami noted Busch is riding a 19-game on-base streak dating back to April 28. During that stretch, he has reached base 41 times in only 85 plate appearances while combining elite plate discipline with rising power production.

The advanced metrics make the breakout even more convincing.

After posting a terrible 4.9% barrel rate early in the season, Busch has raised that number to 15.1% during his resurgence. That places him far above league average and nearly back to the elite level he maintained last season.

The Cubs are finally seeing the player they believed could anchor the lineup long term.

The issue is that the rest of the offense is not matching him.

The Cubs’ Lineup Depth Is Starting to Look Overrated

That is where this story becomes far more uncomfortable for Chicago.

According to Cerami, Ian Happ is the only other Cubs hitter with a wRC+ above league average during May. That means Busch is not simply carrying the lineup right now. He is masking many of its biggest flaws.

And that creates pressure the Cubs did not expect to feel this early in the season.

Because teams built around October expectations cannot survive long term with one hitter doing almost all of the offensive damage. Opposing teams eventually adjust. Slumps happen. Injuries happen. The deeper the dependence grows, the more dangerous the situation becomes.

That reality could eventually force the Cubs into uncomfortable decisions.

The front office may need to become more aggressive searching for another bat near the trade deadline if the offense continues disappearing behind Busch. Veterans throughout the lineup are also starting to face increasing scrutiny as the inconsistency continues piling up.

Most importantly, the Cubs risk wasting one of the hottest stretches by any hitter in baseball if the supporting cast cannot stabilize quickly.

That is why Busch’s breakout feels bigger than a simple hot streak.

The Cubs may have discovered a legitimate star in the middle of their lineup.

They may have also discovered the offense around him is nowhere near as reliable as they believed.