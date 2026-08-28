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Chicago Cubs Announce Sudden Michael Conforto Change Before Reds Series

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Detroit Tigers v Chicago Cubs
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 21: Michael Conforto #20 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers during the fifth inning at Wrigley Field on July 21, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Bartel/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs kick off their series against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday. The Cubs will be looking to pick up a victory after losing each of their last two games against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

With the Cubs coming off back-to-back losses, they are making some changes to their lineup for their series opener against the Reds. This includes with veteran slugger Michael Conforto.

Chicago Cubs Announce Michael Conforto Change

Chicago White Sox v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 18: Michael Conforto #20 of the Chicago Cubs looks on against the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field on August 18, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

After not playing in the Cubs’ most recent game against the Diamondbacks, Conforto will be back in the lineup for them on Friday against the Reds. He will be batting eighth and the Cubs’ DH for this game.

With Conforto getting back into the lineup, Alex Bregman will be moving from DH to third base.

Here is the Cubs’ full batting order for their game against the Reds.

Pete Crow-Armstrong CF

Seiya Suzuki RF

Michael Busch 1B

Alex Bregman 3B

Ian Happ LF

Nico Hoerner SS

Pedro Ramirez 2B

Michael Conforto DH

Carson Kelly C

Conforto’s 2026 Season With the Cubs So Far

Chicago Cubs v Pittsburgh Pirates
GettyPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – MAY 27: Michael Conforto #20 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on May 27, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Conforto has appeared in 89 games with the Cubs so far this campaign, where he has recorded 12 home runs, 13 doubles, 33 RBI, and a .232 batting average. This is after he had 12 home runs, 36 RBI, and a .199 batting average in 138 games for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season.

Overall, Conforto has been a decent depth addition for Chicago. Now that he is getting back into Chicago’s lineup, he will be looking to have a strong day at the plate. He is also entering the matchup on a three-game hitting streak.

Where the Cubs Are At This Point in the Season

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 1: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates hitting a three-run home run with teammates Miguel Amaya #9 and Michael Conforto #20 during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field on July 1, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

At this point in the season, the Cubs have a 76-58 record and hold the top wild card spot in the National League. With this, they are in a good spot right now, but they also have had some struggles as of late.

The Cubs are entering their series against the Reds with losses in six out of their last 10 games. With this, they will certainly be looking to get things back on track against a Reds team that currently has a 63-71 record.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Chicago Cubs Announce Sudden Michael Conforto Change Before Reds Series

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