MLB Announces Pete Crow-Armstrong News on Chicago Cubs Off Day

The Chicago Cubs just lost two of three to the San Francisco Giants, and remain in jeopardy of falling into last place in the NL Central. Chicago has lost eight consecutive series, and since May 8, the Cubs are 7-20, which has resulted in a 13-game flip in the Central division.

On Monday, the Cubs have a much-needed off day before opening up a three-game series with the Colorado Rockies (on the road). You would think it should be an easy-ish series for Chicago, but there is no such thing anymore.

However, also on Monday, Major League Baseball made a notable Pete Crow-Armstrong announcement.

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MLB Announces Pete Crow-Armstrong News

Per ESPN’s Jesse Rogers, “Yordan Alvarez and PCA are the players of the week in the AL and NL.”

Bob Nightengale also wrote: “DH Yordan Alvarez of the Houston Astros and center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong of the Chicago Cubs are the AL and NL Players of the Week.”

Pete Crow-Armstrong, despite dropping a fly ball in center over the week, had a solid level of production. PCA has recorded a hit in his last seven games.

Over those last seven games, Crow-Armstrong has 12 hits, including three home runs. He also scored four runs in that time span, and has raised his batting average to .258. PCA also had a walk-off single against the Giants on Saturday.

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Pete Crow-Armstrong This Season for the Cubs…

After a very rough slide in the middle of May, Pete Crow-Armstrong has started to turn things around, and this week was a very good sign of a potential power surge from PCA.

In 244 at-bats this season, he has 11 home runs, 14 stolen bases, 37 runs scored, and 32 RBI.

@TalkinBaseball wrote (on 6/6):

“Pete Crow-Armstrong’s 1.201 OPS is the best of any National League player over their last 15 games played He has a .368 average, three doubles and six home runs in that span.”

https://twitter.com/TalkinBaseball_/status/2063373926550413592

PCA’s OPS on the season is .783, which is good for a 126 OPS+ mark.

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