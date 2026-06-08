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MLB Announces Pete Crow-Armstrong News on Chicago Cubs Off Day

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Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong does not comment on error after walk-off hit against the Athletics.
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The Chicago Cubs just lost two of three to the San Francisco Giants, and remain in jeopardy of falling into last place in the NL Central. Chicago has lost eight consecutive series, and since May 8, the Cubs are 7-20, which has resulted in a 13-game flip in the Central division.

On Monday, the Cubs have a much-needed off day before opening up a three-game series with the Colorado Rockies (on the road). You would think it should be an easy-ish series for Chicago, but there is no such thing anymore.

However, also on Monday, Major League Baseball made a notable Pete Crow-Armstrong announcement.

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MLB Announces Pete Crow-Armstrong News

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 06: Michael Busch #29 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates the game-winning single with Pete Crow-Armstrong #4 and Pedro Ramírez #75 in the tenth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field on June 06, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Sage Zipeto/Getty Images)

Per ESPN’s Jesse Rogers, “Yordan Alvarez and PCA are the players of the week in the AL and NL.”

Bob Nightengale also wrote: “DH Yordan Alvarez of the Houston Astros and center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong of the Chicago Cubs are the AL and NL Players of the Week.”

Pete Crow-Armstrong, despite dropping a fly ball in center over the week, had a solid level of production. PCA has recorded a hit in his last seven games.

Over those last seven games, Crow-Armstrong has 12 hits, including three home runs. He also scored four runs in that time span, and has raised his batting average to .258. PCA also had a walk-off single against the Giants on Saturday.

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Pete Crow-Armstrong This Season for the Cubs…

Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong comments about teammates after walk-off win against the Athletics.

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 04: Pete Crow-Armstrong #4 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates a walk-off single with Michael Busch #29 and Kevin Alcántara #13 in the ninth inning against the Athletics at Wrigley Field on June 04, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Sage Zipeto/Getty Images)

After a very rough slide in the middle of May, Pete Crow-Armstrong has started to turn things around, and this week was a very good sign of a potential power surge from PCA.

In 244 at-bats this season, he has 11 home runs, 14 stolen bases, 37 runs scored, and 32 RBI.

@TalkinBaseball wrote (on 6/6): 
“Pete Crow-Armstrong’s 1.201 OPS is the best of any National League player over their last 15 games played He has a .368 average, three doubles and six home runs in that span.”
https://twitter.com/TalkinBaseball_/status/2063373926550413592
PCA’s OPS on the season is .783, which is good for a 126 OPS+ mark.
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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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MLB Announces Pete Crow-Armstrong News on Chicago Cubs Off Day

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