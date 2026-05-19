MLB Hands Down Pete Crow-Armstrong Punishment After Obscene Message to Fan

Over the weekend, the Chicago Cubs squared off against cross-town rival, the Chicago White Sox, in MLB’s annual ‘Rivalry Weekend’.

Well, there was no love lost between White Sox fans and Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong after PCA shared very choice words with a fan who was reportedly talking smack.

On Tuesday, per ESPN’s Jesse Rogers, Pete Crow-Armstrong is being fined by Major League Baseball for his obscene message to a White Sox fan in right-center field.

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Pete Crow-Armstrong Fined for Actions in White Sox Series

For the context of what Pete Crow-Amstrong said to the White Sox fan, who was “talkin sh**”, here it is somewhat bleeped out:

“Pete Crow-Armstrong to the Chicago White Sox fan: “suck my f**kin d**k b**ch”

Almost immediately, when the video surfaced to a broader audience and PCA got wind of what he said, the Cubs star outfielder immediately apologized and openly said it was a very poor choice of words on his part, and that he’s sorry that it might travel to a younger audience through social media.

“I regret my choice of words the most and who that affects in my life,” Crow-Armstrong said Monday. “Directly or indirectly, I don’t think that any of the women in my life would think I would say those kinds of words regularly. I’m just bummed out about the word choice and a bunch of little kids going to social media and seeing that as well.”

About the fine, it’s unknown how much PCA is actually being fined by MLB, but once can assume it’s probably a few game checks worth. Pete Crow-Armstrong signed a six-year, $115 million contract extension.

“I am pleased Pete Crow-Armstrong has been fined by MLB for his foul-mouthed tirade at a female fan. I do wish he had of been suspended though, as that would be a bigger deterrent for himself and others in future. What he did was atrocious and a terribly bad look for baseball.”

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Pete Crow-Armstrong’s Season with Cubs

Pete Crow-Armstrong is in his fourth MLB season. Over 48 games this season, PCA is hitting .229 with five home runs, 20 RBI, and an OPS of .673.

He got off to a very slow start, but as the weather warms up in Chicago, PCA is starting to hit the ball much better.

PCA was named a 2025 MLB All-Star after his services that season, and has 46 home runs and 76 stolen bases in 341 total games played.

It’s good that Pete Crow-Armstrong did not get away with this, so the fact he is being fined and put on blast on social media should be enough for him to rethink his word choice to fans going forward.

However, it’s also important to note that baseball games happen fast, and there’s a lot of emotion going around. It’s not right for PCA to shout obscene words, but the fan should also be reprimanded for being an agitator and instigator.

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