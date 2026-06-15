Atlanta Braves Paying Struggling All-Star Player $15 Million Next Season

The Atlanta Braves still hold the best record in MLB despite losing their last two series. On Tuesday, they will open up a series with the San Francisco Giants at Truist Park.

With recent news and development that catcher Drake Baldwin is set to rejoin the team sometime this week, it’s fair to wonder what the status of former All-Star catcher Sean Murphy is. Murphy played two games this season, but then hit the Injured List with a broken finger. His injuries are starting to tally, but despite that, Murphy is still being paid a lot of money.

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Atlanta Braves Still Owe Sean Murphy a Lot of Cash

The Atlanta Braves inked Sean Murphy to a lucrative deal before the 2023 season. Murphy had recently played for the Athletics, where he started his career and made a name for himself behind the plate as a catcher with signs of strong power.

According to Sean Murphy’s Spotrac page, the Atlanta Braves owe Sean Murphy $15 million this season, and then another $15 million in 2027.

Why does this matter? Well, Murphy hasn’t been able to stay on the field consistently, so it leads to the tough question of if the Braves should cut ties with Murphy.

In the past two seasons, Murphy has failed to hit above .200 and play in 100+ games. Given his lengthy IL stints this season, it’s unlikely he will play even close to 75 games. His return timeframe is still set for mid-July.

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Sean Murphy’s MLB Career

Sean Murphy is an 8-year MLB veteran player.

His best season as a pro came with the Braves in 2023 when he posted a 4.0 bWAR, and hit .251 with 21 home runs and 21 doubles. That was the first year after joining the Braves via trade.

In 278 career games with the Atlanta Braves, Sean Murphy has batted .217 with 47 home runs and 138 RBI. Last season, over 94 games, Murphy displayed a strong power stroke, hitting 16 home runs in 290+ at-bats, but his average sat at .199.

It could be a difficult decision ahead for the Atlanta Braves to make on Sean Murphy, but for now, they will hope he returns healthy and can make an impact on the offense once again.

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