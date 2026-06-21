Hi, Subscriber

3-Year Chicago Cubs Player Cut By Current MLB Team

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
BALTIMORE, MD - JULY 10: Christopher Morel #5 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates a solo home run on the base paths in the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 10, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Chicago Cubs and Toronto Blue Jays will finish their series at Wrigley Field.

The series is tied up at 1-1 (after the Cubs lost Saturday’s game by a score of 8-6).

3-Year Cubs Player Cut By Current MLB Team

GettyChristopher Morel #5 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates a solo home run on the base paths in the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 10, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Also on Sunday, news came out that Christopher Morel had been designated for assignment by the Miami Marlins.

Morel had been batting .162 with 11 hits, one RBI, three runs and one stolen base in 22 games for Miami.

Craig Mish of SportsGrid wrote: “Marlins have DFA’d Christopher Morel.”

Looking At Morel

GettyChristopher Morel #5 of the Miami Marlins hits an RBI single against the Washington Nationals during the eighth inning at loanDepot park on May 10, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

Morel spent part of three seasons with the Cubs.

In that span, he batted .228 with 257 hits, 60 home runs and 168 RBIs in 323 games.

Following the Cubs, the 26-year-old had stops with the Tampa Bay Rays (and Marlins).

It will be interesting to see if another team makes a claim on Morel.

Social Media Reacts

GettyChristopher Morel #5 of the Chicago Cubs takes a breather in the dugout during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Wrigley Field on July 07, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@DocRobandino820: “Wow, what prompted this? Liam being scratched should’ve possibly opened up some at bats for him Though I have to admit, the front office has done a good job cutting losses on free agents that don’t pan out and sticking with players who had early struggles until they improved”

Barry Jackson: “The end of the Marlins’ ultimately fruitless attempt to revive his career”

@supastario: “Legit the worst Marlin I’ve ever seen. Stats back it up too. -0.8 fWAR in 22 games. Why can’t Marlins FA’s just be normal bad? It’s only disastrous, career worst bad when they’re with us”

@FishOnFirst: “Textbook case of “addition by subtraction” The Marlins went 6-14 in Christopher Morel starts this season (.300 W%) 33-24 in all other games (.579 W%)”

Isaac Azout: “Every #Marlins free agent addition since the infamous Avi signing: – Christopher Morel – DFAd (18 wRC+) – Austin Slater – DFAd (53 wRC+) – Chris Paddack – DFAd (7.63 ERA) – Pete Fairbanks – Active (6.14 ERA) – John King – Active (2.23 ERA) – Cal Quantrill – placed on waivers (5.40 ERA) – Tim Anderson – DFAd (28 wRC+) – Jean Segura – traded/cut (51 wRC+) – Johnny Cueto – 6.02 ERA – Avisail Garcia – DFAd (73 wRC+)”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

3-Year Chicago Cubs Player Cut By Current MLB Team

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x