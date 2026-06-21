3-Year Chicago Cubs Player Cut By Current MLB Team

On Sunday, the Chicago Cubs and Toronto Blue Jays will finish their series at Wrigley Field.

The series is tied up at 1-1 (after the Cubs lost Saturday’s game by a score of 8-6).

3-Year Cubs Player Cut By Current MLB Team

Also on Sunday, news came out that Christopher Morel had been designated for assignment by the Miami Marlins.

Morel had been batting .162 with 11 hits, one RBI, three runs and one stolen base in 22 games for Miami.

Craig Mish of SportsGrid wrote: “Marlins have DFA’d Christopher Morel.”

Looking At Morel

Morel spent part of three seasons with the Cubs.

In that span, he batted .228 with 257 hits, 60 home runs and 168 RBIs in 323 games.

Following the Cubs, the 26-year-old had stops with the Tampa Bay Rays (and Marlins).

It will be interesting to see if another team makes a claim on Morel.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@DocRobandino820: “Wow, what prompted this? Liam being scratched should’ve possibly opened up some at bats for him Though I have to admit, the front office has done a good job cutting losses on free agents that don’t pan out and sticking with players who had early struggles until they improved”

Barry Jackson: “The end of the Marlins’ ultimately fruitless attempt to revive his career”

@supastario: “Legit the worst Marlin I’ve ever seen. Stats back it up too. -0.8 fWAR in 22 games. Why can’t Marlins FA’s just be normal bad? It’s only disastrous, career worst bad when they’re with us”

@FishOnFirst: “Textbook case of “addition by subtraction” The Marlins went 6-14 in Christopher Morel starts this season (.300 W%) 33-24 in all other games (.579 W%)”

Isaac Azout: “Every #Marlins free agent addition since the infamous Avi signing: – Christopher Morel – DFAd (18 wRC+) – Austin Slater – DFAd (53 wRC+) – Chris Paddack – DFAd (7.63 ERA) – Pete Fairbanks – Active (6.14 ERA) – John King – Active (2.23 ERA) – Cal Quantrill – placed on waivers (5.40 ERA) – Tim Anderson – DFAd (28 wRC+) – Jean Segura – traded/cut (51 wRC+) – Johnny Cueto – 6.02 ERA – Avisail Garcia – DFAd (73 wRC+)”