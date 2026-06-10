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17-Year MLB Player Chicago Cubs Must Steal From Braves After Roster Cut

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 26: Manager Craig Counsell #11 of the Chicago Cubs looks on before a game between the Washington Nationals and the Chicago Cubs on Opening Day at Wrigley Field on March 26, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Griffin Quinn/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, the Atlanta Braves will continue their series with the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field.

The Braves lost Tuesday’s game by a score of 6-5.

Carlos Carrasco pitched 1.2 innings, allowing four hits and one run.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, the Braves designated Carrasco for assignment.

The Braves wrote (via X): “The #Braves today selected RHP James Karinchak to the major league roster and designated RHP Carlos Carrasco for assignment. The club also recalled RHP JR Ritchie to Atlanta and placed RHP Tyler Kinley on the 15-day injured list, backdated to June 8, with right elbow inflammation.”

17-Year Player Cubs Must Claim From Braves

GettyCarlos Carrasco #59 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on August 07, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Chicago Cubs have dealt with a lot of injuries this season.

They would be an ideal team to claim Carrasco off waivers for cheap (and low-risk) pitching depth.

Despite turning 39 in March, he has gone 0-0 with a 3.00 ERA in five games this season.

GettyCarlos Carrasco #59 of the Atlanta Braves pitches against the New York Mets during their game at Citi Field on August 13, 2025 in New York City.

Carrasco is also a strong locker room presence that would be an excellent addition to a Cubs team who has had an up-and-down year.

Walt Weiss said (via BravesVision) on June 7: “Cookie’s unbelievable. We love having him here… He hasn’t had many opportunities, but when he has, he’s done a really good job for us… You will not meet a better person than Cookie Carrasco… He’s as good as it gets.”

GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – JULY 31: Carlos Carrasco #59 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the third inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on July 31, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

Before the Braves, Carrasco had stints with the Cleveland Guardians, New York Yankees and New York Mets (over 17 total MLB seasons).

He has gone 112-105 with a 4.22 ERA in 340 career games.

Cubs Right Now

GettyMichael Busch #29 of the Chicago Cubs is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on June 9, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.

The Cubs are currently the fourth-place team in the National League Central with a 34-33 record in 67 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (and 14-18 in 32 games on the road).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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17-Year MLB Player Chicago Cubs Must Steal From Braves After Roster Cut

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