Cubs Get Matt Shaw News Ahead of Rockies Series

The Chicago Cubs received an encouraging news update on injured infielder/outfielder Matt Shaw before a three-game set against the Colorado Rockies beginning on Tuesday, June 9.

Shaw is expected to return to the big-league club for the first game of the Rockies series, reports Jesse Rogers of ESPN. The utilityman has been working his way through a back injury. Shaw began a rehab assignment last week. He went 4-for-14 in four games at Triple-A Iowa.

The 24-year-old Shaw opened the 2026 campaign as Chicago’s primary right fielder. He’s also spent time at first base, second base, and third base. Shaw delivered modest production at the plate through 42 games, recording a 94 wRC+ with three homers and three stolen bases.