Cubs’ Pedro Ramirez’s News Emerges Amid Brewers Series

The Chicago Cubs scratched Pedro Ramirez from Monday’s starting lineup against the Milwaukee Brewers. Manager Craig Counsell made the move before the series opener at Wrigley Field.

The decision surprised many, given what Ramirez has meant to this roster. The rookie has appeared at four different positions this season. First base, second base, third base and left field. He is also a switch-hitter, giving Counsell flexibility against right- and left-handed pitching alike.

Ramirez won a Minor League Gold Glove at third base last year. That translated to a .340 wOBA in the MLB, built on an 89.2 mph average exit velocity and a 41.8% hard-hit rate. He has collected 49 hits and four home runs across 61 games.

The cause of that change was revealed later during the game.

Pedro Ramirez is Dealing With Back Spasms

Ramirez is dealing with lower back spasms. Marquee Sports Network field reporter Taylor McGregor broke the news on X.

“Pedro Ramirez is not in the lineup tonight as he’s dealing with back spasms. He’s day-to-day,” McGregor wrote.

The team has not said exactly when the spasms began. They likely surfaced during pregame warmups. Counsell did not immediately confirm whether Ramirez will play Tuesday.

Pedro Ramirez’s Absence Did Not Slow Chicago’s Offense

The Cubs routed the Brewers 17-3 to open the four-game series. Chicago hit a franchise-record nine home runs in the win.

They went deep in back-to-back at-bats twice, in the first inning and the fourth. Alex Bregman hit three of the nine homers, going 3-for-6 with four RBIs and three runs scored.

Tyrone Taylor, Nico Hoerner, Carson Kelly, Matt Shaw, Seiya Suzuki and Michael Conforto also went deep.

Starter Clay Holmes threw six scoreless innings. He struck out eight and improved to 6-6 on the season. Brewers starter Kyle Harrison took the loss, falling to 10-4. He allowed nine runs on 10 hits in 3 2/3 innings.

The Cubs finished August with 62 home runs. The total ranks second all-time for a calendar month, behind only the New York Yankees‘ 74 in August 2019.

Despite the blowout win, Milwaukee still leads the NL Central by seven games. The two teams meet three more times this week.