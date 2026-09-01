Cubs Set Multiple Offensive Records in Historic Brewers Blowout

The Chicago Cubs set multiple home run records in their 17-3 blowout of the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Cubs homered nine times, a single-game franchise record, against the Brewers. That pushed their total for August to 62. That mark is a National League record, surpassing the 61 hit by the Atlanta Braves in June 2023.

26 of those 62 home runs came off the bat of Alex Bregman (12) and Pete Crow-Armstrong (14). That serves as the most home runs by a pair of teammates since August 1999, per ESPN Insights. The two were the fourth duo to each hit 12+ home runs in MLB history.

ESPN Insights also adds that Crow-Armstrong had the highest single-month home run total by a player in their Age 24 or younger season. The last player of that age to hit 14 homers in a single month was Ken Griffey Jr., who hit 15 in August 1994.

Alex Bregman Homers Thrice to Lead Cubs’ Historic Home Run Barrage

Leading the charge was third baseman Alex Bregman. Bregman homered three times for the second time this month, last doing so on August 12. That made him the first Cubs hitter with multiple three-homer games in a season since Aramis Ramirez in 2004.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell spoke about his third baseman after the game on Marquee Sports Network.

“He is relentless in his preparation and daily grind,” said Counsell. “He teaches you this is who he is. At some point, I had mentioned this; he sent a message to me, and I was like, I get it now. This is how it works, this is how he does it, and it’s impressive.”

The Cubs signed Bregman to a five-year, $175 million contract to push them over the top. While it might not win them the division, the veteran infielder has made the club more dangerous for the postseason.

Joining Bregman on the home run parade were Michael Conforto, Seiya Suzuki, Nico Hoerner, Tyrone Taylor, and Matt Shaw. The first five came off Brewers left-hander Kyle Harrison. The final three came against first baseman Andrew Vaughn, who came in with the Cubs leading 10-2.

Cubs Postseason Chances Entering September

As a result of the home run barrage, the Cubs went 16-12 in August. That’s allowed them to remain ahead of most of the competition for the National League’s top Wild Card. FanGraphs gives them a 98.9% chance of qualifying for the postseason.

Entering September, the Cubs are 78-60. They are tied in the loss column with the Philadelphia Phillies, but hold the head-to-head tiebreaker (6-1). They have a five-game lead over both the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres, who are tied for the National League’s final spot at the time of this writing.