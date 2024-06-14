Blockbuster Cubs Trade Proposal Acquires Pete Alonso and Bullpen Help

The Chicago Cubs have slowly fallen back in the race for the National League Central. Once in the lead, the Cubs are 10-20 in their last 30 games and have fallen into fourth place in the division. Seven and a half games back of the Milwaukee Brewers, a proposed by Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer trade brings Pete Alonso and Reed Garrett from the New York Mets to help right the ship.

“This would indicate a shortage of faith in Busch, which wouldn’t be unfair. He was red-hot in April, but he has since cooled with a .655 OPS in his last 45 games,” wrote Rymer “His struggles mirror that of the Cubs offense, which has averaged 3.5 runs since April 27.”

Busch was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers before the season. The Cubs’ bullpen was the source of most of their problems early in the season. However, the offense has fallen off and may need a boost if the Cubs want to jump back into the division race.

Cubs Send Prospect No. 2 Prospect in Trade Proposal

The Cubs have been linked to Alonso earlier in the season, so a trade would not be the most shocking thing.

The Cubs have “touched base” with the Mets for Alonso, according to The Athletic’s Jim Bowden. They have also checked in on Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Rymer’s proposal sends Alonso and Garrett to the Cubs in exchange for their No. 2 prospect Owen Caissie. Caissie is currently with Triple-A Iowa. He has a .860 OPS in 58 games this season. He is MLB Pipeline’s No 35 prospect.

Alonso is slashing .233/.315/.459 in 67 games this season. Alonso is only a .249 career hitter. However, his power is what makes him an elite player. The three-time All-Star has hit 14 home runs this year. Busch has a .253 batting average and eight home runs on the season.

The kicker in the deal is the Cubs landing Garrett. The Cubs bullpen has the sixth-worst ERA in MLB. Their 117 walks are the fourth most.

“The Cubs are otherwise an obvious candidate to trade for a reliever, and not just any reliever. Rather than an Ottavino or a Diekman, their bullpen needs a proper electrifier for the back end,” wrote Rymer.

Garrett Could Bolster the Bullpen

“Garrett may be 31 years old, but he’s been a revelation for the Mets this year. He’s rocking a 36.6 strikeout percentage, tying him for sixth among qualified relievers. He’s also under team control through 2029,” wrote Rymer.

Garrett made his debut in 2019 with the Detroit Tigers. He pitched in Japan in 2020 and 2021 before signing a minor league contract with the Washington Nationals in 2022. He was released after the season and signed a minor league contract with the Baltimore Orioles. Garrett was designated for assignment before he ended up with the Mets. He is still in the pre-arbitration stage of his contract.

In 2024, Garrett has a 6-2 record, a 3.21 ERA, three saves and six holds. The Cubs could use a solid arm like Garrett to help their struggling bullpen.

“It would therefore be worth it for the Cubs to up the ante to get both Alonso and Garrett, and they’d still have six top-100 prospects even after parting with Caissie,” wrote Rymer. “As he has big power potential in his own right, he’d be a suitable heir apparent for Alonso.”