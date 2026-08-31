Chicago Cubs Make Big Pete Crow-Armstrong Announcement Before Brewers Series

The Chicago Cubs are about to play what is arguably the biggest series of their season against the Milwaukee Brewers. However, they get to do it with Pete Crow-Armstrong firing on all cylinders.

Game one of the four-game series will take place on August 31st, 2026. The game will be broadcast at 7:40 PM Eastern Time.

Chicago Cubs Make Major Pete Crow-Armstrong Announcement

Before playing the first game of their four-game series against the Brewers, the Cubs and the MLB made an announcement regarding Crow-Armstrong.

“Pete Crow-Armstrong’s 15 second-half home runs lead all MLB hitters,” the MLB Stats social media account posted.

Additionally, the MLB Stats account shared another milestone. Crow-Armstrong is the first batter since Mookie Betts to reach several different benchmarks in a single season.

“Pete Crow-Armstrong joins Mookie Betts (2018) as the only players in MLB history to accomplish these feats in one season:

• Hitting a lead-off home run

• Hitting a walk-off home run

• Hitting for the cycle

• Hitting 3 home runs in one game,” the account shared.

Finally, Sarah Langs reported another incredible aspect of Crow-Armstrong’s season.

“Pete Crow-Armstrong’s 14 homers in August are the most by a player at age 24 or younger in a calendar month since Ken Griffey Jr. hit 15 in May 1994,” she wrote.

Pete Crow-Armstrong’s 14 homers in August are the most by a player at age 24 or younger in a calendar month since Ken Griffey Jr. hit 15 in May 1994 https://t.co/CIDHXwFizx — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) August 31, 2026

Looking at Pete Crow-Armstrong’s Season

Crow-Armstrong is a 24-year-old outfielder who is having an MVP-worthy season.

The Sherman Oaks native has recorded 38 home runs, 98 RBIs, and 32 stolen bases in 137 games. Additionally, he owns a .283 batting average along with a .377 on-base percentage.

Make that FIVE home runs in two games for Pete Crow-Armstrong! https://t.co/6l5XFU1zVN pic.twitter.com/B23u9XBMCc — MLB (@MLB) August 31, 2026

Crow-Armstrong was originally a first-round draft pick of the New York Mets. He signed with the team on June 25th, 2020.

However, just over one year later, he was traded to the Cubs for Javier Baez, Trevor Williams, and cash.

The youngster is in his fourth MLB season, the third consecutive one as a full-time player. He has hit at least 30 home runs in back-to-back seasons, while also stealing at least 27 bases.

One way or another, what Crown-Armstrong is doing this season is downright historical.

Craig Counsell on Pete Crow-Armstrong

Crow-Armstrong’s manager has had nothing but great things to say about him and his season.

“I think Pete’s having a wonderful season. It’s a lot of fun to watch,” Counsell said via a social media clip. “You see guys do this, and it doesn’t happen a lot, but it’s the seasons that you remember somebody having, and we’re lucky to be a part of it. I think as a fan in the stands, as teammates, for coaching staff, it’s watching somebody perform like this is something special.”

“There’s a lot of things that have just changed tremendously, and it’s a credit to his continued work. I think his talent, he’s got himself in a good place, and his baseball IQ, and that’s a credit to a lot of people.”

Cubs fans are excited to see just how far Crow-Armstrong will go.