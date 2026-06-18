Cincinnati Reds Discretely Waive Chicago Cubs 33-Year-Old Former Catcher

The Chicago Cubs begin a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays Friday, June 18, at Wrigley Field.

In their last 10 games, the Cubs sit at an even 5-5 as they chase the Milwaukee Brewers for first in the National League Central.

The Cubs are currently eight games behind the Brewers. With four out of the five teams in the Central having a win percentage of .500 or better, the race is closing in on the Cubs.

NL Central Rival Cincinnati Reds Outright Former Chicago Cubs Catcher

Ahead of the Cincinnati Reds game against the New York Yankees, the team announced a series of roster moves. One of them involving a former Chicago Cub.

Per Darragh McDonald at MLBTradeRumors.com, the Reds selected Will Banfield to their 40-man roster, while catcher P.J. Higgins was outrighted to open a roster spot.

“The Reds announced that catcher Will Banfield has been selected to the 40-man roster and optioned to Triple-A Louisville,” McDonald wrote. “Fellow catcher P.J. Higgins has been outrighted to open a 40-man spot. It wasn’t previously reported that Higgins was off the 40-man roster so it seems Cincinnati quietly put him on waivers a few days ago.”

Higgins accepted the outright assignment and will report to Louisville, via Lance McAlister.

With the Reds this season, Higgins slashed .231/.276/.269 in 14 games and 26 at-bats. He had six hits, four RBIs, a double, and two walks. This was the 33-year-old catcher’s first big league season since 2022.

Higgins was originally drafted by the Chicago Cubs in 2015 where he bounced between the organization’s minor league affiliates until 2021. On May 19, he made his MLB debut after six years in the minors. His 2021 stint did not last long, as he only played in nine games with one hit and eight strikeouts.

In 2022, Higgins played 74 games with the Cubs slashing .229/.310/.383 with an OPS of .693 and 30 RBIs.

After an extended season in the majors, Higgins was DFA’d by the Cubs in 2023 where he was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks. However, halfway through the season, the DBacks sent Higgins right back to Chicago in a trade.

The Cincinnati Reds then signed Higgins to a minor league contract after the conclusion of the 2023 season, and has been with the organization ever since.

Chicago Cubs Right Now

After concluding a three-game series with the Colorado Rockies, the Cubs are 39-36. Which might not be what fans were expecting at this point in the season.

The Cubs started as one of the hottest teams in baseball. They had two 10-game winning streaks, before playing 40 games. Shortly after the second streak, the Cubs went downhill, and even tallied a 10-game losing streak from May 16 to May 26.

Since the start of May, Alex Bregman, Nico Hoerner, and Dansby Swanson combined offensive production is .197/.280/.269 (.549 OPS) with 5 HR, 27 RBI in 529 plate appearances.

Aside from the three core infielders, Pete Crow-Armstrong has been holding down in the outfield.

Since the Cubs snapped that 10-game losing streak, Crow-Armstrong is hitting .391 with 34 hits, 9 home runs, 14 RBIs.

Tomorrow, the Cubs begin a series against the Toronto Blue Jays, with first pitched scheduled at 1:20 CST in Chicago.