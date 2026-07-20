Chicago Cubs Announce Release Of 7-Year MLB Player Before Tigers Series

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - AUGUST 05: Scott Kingery #4 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on during batting practice prior to the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on August 05, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)
They are coming off a series where they won two out of three games against the Minnesota Twins (also at home).
Chicago Cubs Announce Release Of 7-Year Player
GettyScott Kingery #12 of the Chicago Cubs looks on during batting practice prior to the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Wrigley Field on March 30, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.
Ahead of Monday’s series, the Cubs announced the news that they had released Scott Kingery from their organization.
MLB.com wrote (on July 19): “Iowa Cubs released SS Scott Kingery.”
Kingery appeared in eight games for the Cubs earlier this year.
He had most recently been playing for their Triple-A affiliate.
Looking At Kingery
GettyScott Kingery #4 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates after hitting a two-run home run in the second inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 2, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Kingery was picked in the 2nd round of the 2015 MLB Draft out of Arizona.
He spent the first five years of his career with the Philadelphia Phillies.
In 2019, Kingery batted .258 with 19 home runs, 55 RBIs and 15 stolen bases in 126 games.
GettyScott Kingery #13 of the Los Angeles Angels at bat against the Athletics in the fifth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on June 10, 2025 in Anaheim, California.
Following the Phillies, Kingery did not play in the MLB in 2023 and 2024.
He spent part of the 2025 season with the Los Angeles Angeles before joining the Cubs.
Over 352 career MLB games, Kingery is batting .227 with 244 hits, 30 home runs, 96 RBIs, 137 runs and 27 stolen bases.
GettyBryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies high fives with Scott Kingery #4 after the final out in a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates in eleven innings at PNC Park on July 21, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
It will be interesting to see if the 32-year-old gets picked by another team before the end of the 2026 season.
He could provide good hitting depth at the Triple-A level.
Cubs Right Now
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 19: Dansby Swanson #7 and Nico Hoerner #2 of the Chicago Cubs look on as they exit the field at the end of the eighth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Wrigley Field on July 19, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Monday night, the Chicago Cubs will open up a series with the Detroit Tigers at Wrigley Field.They are coming off a series where they won two out of three games against the Minnesota Twins (also at home).Chicago Cubs Announce Release Of 7-Year PlayerAhead of Monday’s series, the Cubs announced the news that they had […]
Chicago Cubs Announce Release Of 7-Year MLB Player Before Tigers Series