Chicago Cubs Announce Release Of 7-Year MLB Player Before Tigers Series

On Monday night, the Chicago Cubs will open up a series with the Detroit Tigers at Wrigley Field.

They are coming off a series where they won two out of three games against the Minnesota Twins (also at home).

Chicago Cubs Announce Release Of 7-Year Player

Ahead of Monday’s series, the Cubs announced the news that they had released Scott Kingery from their organization.

MLB.com wrote (on July 19): “Iowa Cubs released SS Scott Kingery.”

Kingery appeared in eight games for the Cubs earlier this year.

He had most recently been playing for their Triple-A affiliate.

Looking At Kingery

Kingery was picked in the 2nd round of the 2015 MLB Draft out of Arizona.

He spent the first five years of his career with the Philadelphia Phillies.

In 2019, Kingery batted .258 with 19 home runs, 55 RBIs and 15 stolen bases in 126 games.

Following the Phillies, Kingery did not play in the MLB in 2023 and 2024.

He spent part of the 2025 season with the Los Angeles Angeles before joining the Cubs.

Over 352 career MLB games, Kingery is batting .227 with 244 hits, 30 home runs, 96 RBIs, 137 runs and 27 stolen bases.

It will be interesting to see if the 32-year-old gets picked by another team before the end of the 2026 season.

He could provide good hitting depth at the Triple-A level.

Cubs Right Now