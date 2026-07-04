Chicago Cubs Release World Series Champion During Cardinals Series

On Friday, the Chicago Cubs opened up a series with the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs lost by a score of 17-1.

Cubs Release World Series Champion

Also on Friday, news came out that the Cubs had released Chas McCormick from their organization.

MLB.com wrote: “Iowa Cubs released LF Chas McCormick.”

He did not appear in a game for the Cubs.

The 31-year-old was batting .255 with nine home runs and 32 RBIs in 52 Triple-A games.

Looking At McCormick

McCormick was picked in the 21st round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

He has spent all five seasons of his MLB career with the Houston Astros.

In 2023, McCormick batted .273 with 110 hits, 22 home runs, 70 RBIs, 59 runs and 19 stolen bases in 115 games.

McCormick also helped the Astros win the 2022 World Series title.

He could be an intriguing addition for another team in need of hitting depth.

Over 500 career games, McCormick is batting .247 with 343 hits, 56 home runs, 196 RBIs, 198 runs and 37 stolen bases.

Looking At The Cubs

The Cubs are currently the second-place team in the National League Central with a 49-39 record in 88 games.

They have gone 8-2 over their last ten games (and are 26-18 in 44 games at Wrigley Field).

@OptaSTATS wrote: “The Cubs are the second team in MLB history to win one game by 15+ runs but then lose their next game by 15+ runs. The other was the Boston Beaneaters from September 10-11, 1894 – a 25-8 win followed by a 17-2 loss, both in Chicago against the Colts (the modern-day Cubs).”

Following two more games with the Cardinals, the Cubs will visit the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night at Camden Yards in Maryland.