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Chicago Cubs Release World Series Champion During Cardinals Series

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 01: Chas McCormick #20 of the Houston Astros looks on during batting practice ahead of Game Three of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park on November 01, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

On Friday, the Chicago Cubs opened up a series with the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs lost by a score of 17-1.

Cubs Release World Series Champion

GettyChas McCormick #55 of the Chicago Cubs poses for a portrait during photo day at Sloan Park on February 17, 2026 in Mesa, Arizona.

Also on Friday, news came out that the Cubs had released Chas McCormick from their organization.

MLB.com wrote: “Iowa Cubs released LF Chas McCormick.”

He did not appear in a game for the Cubs.

The 31-year-old was batting .255 with nine home runs and 32 RBIs in 52 Triple-A games.

Looking At McCormick

GettyChas McCormick #20 of the Houston Astros reacts after hitting an RBI double during the second inning against the Athletics at Daikin Park on May 27, 2025 in Houston, Texas.

McCormick was picked in the 21st round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

He has spent all five seasons of his MLB career with the Houston Astros.

In 2023, McCormick batted .273 with 110 hits, 22 home runs, 70 RBIs, 59 runs and 19 stolen bases in 115 games.

GettyChas McCormick #20 of the Houston Astros celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run in the second inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Minute Maid Park on August 02, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

McCormick also helped the Astros win the 2022 World Series title.

He could be an intriguing addition for another team in need of hitting depth.

Over 500 career games, McCormick is batting .247 with 343 hits, 56 home runs, 196 RBIs, 198 runs and 37 stolen bases.

Looking At The Cubs

GettyDansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs (L) and his teammates meet at the mound during the fourth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field on July 03, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Cubs are currently the second-place team in the National League Central with a 49-39 record in 88 games.

They have gone 8-2 over their last ten games (and are 26-18 in 44 games at Wrigley Field).

@OptaSTATS wrote: “The Cubs are the second team in MLB history to win one game by 15+ runs but then lose their next game by 15+ runs. The other was the Boston Beaneaters from September 10-11, 1894 – a 25-8 win followed by a 17-2 loss, both in Chicago against the Colts (the modern-day Cubs).”

GettyIan Happ #8 of the Chicago Cubs at bat against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field on July 03, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Following two more games with the Cardinals, the Cubs will visit the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night at Camden Yards in Maryland.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Chicago Cubs Release World Series Champion During Cardinals Series

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