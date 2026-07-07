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Chicago Cubs Reportedly Sign 6-Year MLB Veteran Before Orioles Series

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MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 06: Manager Craig Counsell of the Chicago Cubs looks on from the dugout during the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game two of the National League Division Series at American Family Field on October 06, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the Chicago Cubs will open up a series with the Baltimore Orioles in Maryland.

They have the day off on Monday following a series (at home) with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Chicago Cubs Reportedly Sign 6-Year MLB Veteran

GettyJosh Fleming #26 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches to the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on April 6, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Ahead of Tuesday’s series, Lance Brozdowski of Marquee Sports Network reported the news that the Cubs are signing Josh Fleming.

He was recently released by the Toronto Blue Jays.

Brozdowski wrote: “Cubs are signing LHP Josh Fleming to a minor league deal. Fleming spent last season with the Mariners and was released by the Blue Jays yesterday. Sinker-changeup-sweeper-cutter mix. Had a 3.08 ERA in 64.1 IP with Triple-A Buffalo this year.”

Fleming only appeared in one game for the Blue Jays this season.

He had most recently been pitching for their Triple-A affiliate.

GettyJosh Fleming #19 of the Tampa Bay Rays pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park on October 5, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The 30-year-old was picked in the 5th round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

He has spent part of six seasons in the MLB with the Tampa Bay Rays, Pittsburgh Pirates (and Blue Jays).

Over 81 career games (25 starts), Fleming has gone 20-14 with a 4.86 ERA.

GettyStarting pitcher Josh Fleming #28 of the Pittsburgh Pirates throws against the Colorado Rockies in the fourth inning at Coors Field on June 16, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.

Considering the Cubs have dealt with a lot of injuries to their pitchers this year, Fleming is worth taking a chance on.

As a rookie (in 2020), he went 5-0 with a 2.78 ERA in seven games (five starts).

Cubs Right Now

GettyMichael Busch #29 of the Chicago Cubs runs toward home in the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field on July 05, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Cubs come into their series with the Orioles as the second-place team in the National League Central with a 50-40 record in 90 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 23-21 in 44 games on the road).

Orioles Right Now

GettyAdley Rutschman #35 of the Baltimore Orioles and his teammates huddle at the pitcher’s mound during the eighth inning of the baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on July 05, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Orioles are currently the fourth-place team in the American League East with a 42-49 record in 91 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 24-23 in 47 games at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Chicago Cubs Reportedly Sign 6-Year MLB Veteran Before Orioles Series

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