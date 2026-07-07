Chicago Cubs Reportedly Sign 6-Year MLB Veteran Before Orioles Series

On Tuesday night, the Chicago Cubs will open up a series with the Baltimore Orioles in Maryland.

They have the day off on Monday following a series (at home) with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Chicago Cubs Reportedly Sign 6-Year MLB Veteran

Ahead of Tuesday’s series, Lance Brozdowski of Marquee Sports Network reported the news that the Cubs are signing Josh Fleming.

He was recently released by the Toronto Blue Jays.

Brozdowski wrote: “Cubs are signing LHP Josh Fleming to a minor league deal. Fleming spent last season with the Mariners and was released by the Blue Jays yesterday. Sinker-changeup-sweeper-cutter mix. Had a 3.08 ERA in 64.1 IP with Triple-A Buffalo this year.”

Fleming only appeared in one game for the Blue Jays this season.

He had most recently been pitching for their Triple-A affiliate.

The 30-year-old was picked in the 5th round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

He has spent part of six seasons in the MLB with the Tampa Bay Rays, Pittsburgh Pirates (and Blue Jays).

Over 81 career games (25 starts), Fleming has gone 20-14 with a 4.86 ERA.

Considering the Cubs have dealt with a lot of injuries to their pitchers this year, Fleming is worth taking a chance on.

As a rookie (in 2020), he went 5-0 with a 2.78 ERA in seven games (five starts).

Cubs Right Now

The Cubs come into their series with the Orioles as the second-place team in the National League Central with a 50-40 record in 90 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 23-21 in 44 games on the road).

Orioles Right Now

The Orioles are currently the fourth-place team in the American League East with a 42-49 record in 91 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 24-23 in 47 games at home).