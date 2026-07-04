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Toronto Blue Jays Release 6-Year MLB Player During Mariners Series

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TORONTO, ONTARIO - OCTOBER 25: Manager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on during batting practice before game two of the 2025 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Rogers Center on October 25, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

On Saturday afternoon, the Toronto Blue Jays will play the second game of their series with the Seattle Mariners.

The Blue Jays will look to clinch a series victory after winning by a score of 2-0 on Friday.

Toronto Blue Jays Release 6-Year MLB Player

GettyJosh Fleming #26 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches to the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on April 6, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

During their series with the Mariners, news came out that the Blue Jays had released Josh Fleming from their organization.

MLB.com wrote (on July 4): “Buffalo Bisons released LHP Josh Fleming.”

Fleming had most recently been in Triple-A.

That said, he appeared in one MLB game for the Blue Jays earlier this season.

Ethan Miller of Just Baseball wrote: “#BlueJays made a few minor roster moves today and yesterday. LHP Josh Fleming and RHPs Justin Topa, Matt Bowman, and Travis Kuhn have all been released by Triple-A Buffalo. All of them are veteran pitchers, this provides more room for prospects at a higher level.”

Looking At Fleming

GettyJosh Fleming #19 of the Tampa Bay Rays pauses during the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on April 4, 2023 in Washington, DC. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Toronto Blue Jays Release 6-Year MLB Player During Mariners Series

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