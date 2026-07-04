Toronto Blue Jays Release 6-Year MLB Player During Mariners Series

On Saturday afternoon, the Toronto Blue Jays will play the second game of their series with the Seattle Mariners.

The Blue Jays will look to clinch a series victory after winning by a score of 2-0 on Friday.

Toronto Blue Jays Release 6-Year MLB Player

During their series with the Mariners, news came out that the Blue Jays had released Josh Fleming from their organization.

MLB.com wrote (on July 4): “Buffalo Bisons released LHP Josh Fleming.”

Fleming had most recently been in Triple-A.

That said, he appeared in one MLB game for the Blue Jays earlier this season.

Ethan Miller of Just Baseball wrote: “#BlueJays made a few minor roster moves today and yesterday. LHP Josh Fleming and RHPs Justin Topa, Matt Bowman, and Travis Kuhn have all been released by Triple-A Buffalo. All of them are veteran pitchers, this provides more room for prospects at a higher level.”

Looking At Fleming