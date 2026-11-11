Seiya Suzuki Pens Emotional Message to Cubs Fans

Free-agent outfielder Seiya Suzuki has penned an emotional message to Chicago Cubs fans as he prepares to depart the organization.

After spending his first five MLB seasons with the Cubs, Suzuki is now a free agent, and he is expected to command a huge contract on the open market, which could potentially spell an end to his time with the Cubs.

With Suzuki likely on the move, he has now taken to his social media to thank the Cubs fans for everything they did for him the last five years in Chicago.

Seiya Suzuki Issues Statement to Cubs Fans

Taking to his social media, Suzuki shared a message with the Cubs fans on his Instagram.

“To all the Cubs fans, Thank you for another incredible season, and thank you so much for all the support and love you’ve shown me throughout this year. I truly appreciate it. First and foremost, thank you for five amazing years. I’m grateful for everything — the beautiful ballpark, the best fans in baseball, the incredible teammates I’ve had the privilege of playing alongside, and the opportunity to wear a Cubs uniform. These are memories I will always cherish. Thank you also for welcoming my family with so much kindness. My family has come to love Chicago just as much as I do. We are truly grateful for all the love and support you’ve shown us. I know there are still many things ahead, and I look forward to sharing more with you all when the time comes. Once again, thank you for all the support this season. It means more to me than words can express. Thank you, Cubs fans!”

Where Will Seiya Suzuki Go?

While it’s still possible that the Cubs could re-sign Suzuki, at this point, it seems more likely that he will be moving on.

Suzuki is expected to command a free-agent deal worth more than $100 million, with teams such as the Toronto Blue Jays, Seattle Mariners, Baltimore Orioles, and Philadelphia Phillies among the potential fits to add the slugger in free agency this winter once he turns down his Qualifying Offer.