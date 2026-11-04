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Toronto Blue Jays Predicted to Sign Star Outfielder to Massive $145M Deal

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Pittsburgh Pirates v Chicago Cubs
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 12: Seiya Suzuki #27 of the Chicago Cubs looks on after drawing a walk during the eighth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field on September 12, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays are one of baseball’s most interesting teams to watch this offseason.

After immensely underperforming this season, they should be making several moves this offseason as they aim to bounce back in 2027.

Now, with the offseason getting started, they are being predicted to land one of baseball’s top free agents.

Toronto Blue Jays Predicted to Sign Star Outfielder

National League Wild Card Series: Chicago Cubs v San Diego Padres - Game Two
GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Seiya Suzuki #27 of the Chicago Cubs runs home and scores against the San Diego Padres during the fourth inning in game two of the National League Wild Card Series at Petco Park on September 30, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Tim Kelly predicted that the Blue Jays will sign star outfielder Seiya Suzuki to a five-year, $145 million contract in free agency.

Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reported during the waning days of a disappointing regular season for the Blue Jays that the team was ‘expected to pursue’ Suzuki in free agency. If Toronto signs Suzuki and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. rebounds in 2027, the Blue Jays could be a contender not only in the AL East, but in the junior circuit as a whole,” Kelly wrote. “Contract Projection: Five years, $145 million. Team Projection: Toronto Blue Jays.”

It is no secret that the Blue Jays have been connected to Suzuki this offseason. It is easy to understand why, as their outfield needs more help. They also need more power. Bringing in a star like Suzuki would provide them with just that.

Yet, with Suzuki being 32 years old, the Blue Jays signing him to a five-year deal would come with some risk. However, with Suzuki being a proven star, he could be worth the risk.

Looking at Suzuki

Chicago Cubs v Cincinnati Reds
GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 18: Seiya Suzuki #27 of the Chicago Cubs hits a two run RBI single during the fourth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 18, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Tanner Pearson/Getty Images)

Suzuki was excellent for the Chicago Cubs this season. In 143 games this season, he posted 26 home runs, 86 RBI, and a .270 batting average. Thus, he would be a significant pickup for Toronto if they signed him.

Suzuki has been consistently good for multiple seasons now, too. He has hit at least 20 home runs in each of his last four seasons. This included during the 2025 campaign, when he set career highs with 32 home runs and 103 RBI. With numbers like these, he would greatly help a Blue Jays team that wants to be better in 2027.

Suzuki could slot nicely in the middle of the Blue Jays’ batting order if brought in. This would be big for Toronto, as there is no question that they need more offense.

Blue Jays Will Have Competition to Land Suzuki

With Suzuki being one of this year’s top free agents, he is going to generate a lot of interest. Thus, the Blue Jays are going to have plenty of competition in the sweepstakes.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if the Blue Jays can successfully sign Suzuki from here.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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