Toronto Blue Jays Predicted to Sign Star Outfielder to Massive $145M Deal

The Toronto Blue Jays are one of baseball’s most interesting teams to watch this offseason.

After immensely underperforming this season, they should be making several moves this offseason as they aim to bounce back in 2027.

Now, with the offseason getting started, they are being predicted to land one of baseball’s top free agents.

Toronto Blue Jays Predicted to Sign Star Outfielder

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Tim Kelly predicted that the Blue Jays will sign star outfielder Seiya Suzuki to a five-year, $145 million contract in free agency.

“Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reported during the waning days of a disappointing regular season for the Blue Jays that the team was ‘expected to pursue’ Suzuki in free agency. If Toronto signs Suzuki and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. rebounds in 2027, the Blue Jays could be a contender not only in the AL East, but in the junior circuit as a whole,” Kelly wrote. “Contract Projection: Five years, $145 million. Team Projection: Toronto Blue Jays.”

It is no secret that the Blue Jays have been connected to Suzuki this offseason. It is easy to understand why, as their outfield needs more help. They also need more power. Bringing in a star like Suzuki would provide them with just that.

Yet, with Suzuki being 32 years old, the Blue Jays signing him to a five-year deal would come with some risk. However, with Suzuki being a proven star, he could be worth the risk.

Looking at Suzuki

Suzuki was excellent for the Chicago Cubs this season. In 143 games this season, he posted 26 home runs, 86 RBI, and a .270 batting average. Thus, he would be a significant pickup for Toronto if they signed him.

Suzuki has been consistently good for multiple seasons now, too. He has hit at least 20 home runs in each of his last four seasons. This included during the 2025 campaign, when he set career highs with 32 home runs and 103 RBI. With numbers like these, he would greatly help a Blue Jays team that wants to be better in 2027.

Suzuki could slot nicely in the middle of the Blue Jays’ batting order if brought in. This would be big for Toronto, as there is no question that they need more offense.

Blue Jays Will Have Competition to Land Suzuki

With Suzuki being one of this year’s top free agents, he is going to generate a lot of interest. Thus, the Blue Jays are going to have plenty of competition in the sweepstakes.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if the Blue Jays can successfully sign Suzuki from here.