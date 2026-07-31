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Chicago Cubs Announced Matt Shaw Update Before Yankees Series

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TOKYO, JAPAN - MARCH 18: Matt Shaw #6 of the Chicago Cubs is seen prior to the MLB Tokyo Series game against Los Angeles Dodgers at Tokyo Dome on March 18, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Kenta Harada/Getty Images)

On Friday afternoon, the Chicago Cubs opened up a series with the New York Yankees at Wrigley Field.

They are coming off a series where took three out of four games from the St. Louis Cardinals in Missouri.

Most recently, the Cubs won by a score of 4-2 on Thursday.

Chicago Cubs Announced Matt Shaw Update

GettyMatt Shaw #6 of the Chicago Cubs looks on prior to game one of the Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on October 04, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Ahead of their series with the Yankees, the Cubs announced the latest update on Matt Shaw.

MLB.com wrote (on July 31): “Scheduled to resume light hitting while rehabbing in Arizona, manager Craig Counsell said on July 31. Had been limited to non-contact swinging over past week.”

Shaw has been out of action since June 28.

He had been batting .246 with 32 hits, four home runs, 20 RBIs, 20 runs and four stolen bases in 56 games this season.

GettyMatt Shaw #6 of the Chicago Cubs runs to first base against the San Diego Padres during Game One of the National League Wild Card Series at Wrigley Field on September 30, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

Shaw was the 13th pick in the 2023 MLB Draft out of Maryland.

He is coming off a rookie season where he batted .226 with 89 hits, 13 home runs, 44 RBIs, 57 runs and 17 stolen bases in 126 games.

The 24-year-old is a very intriguing player for the Cubs to have in their organization.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Chicago Cubs Announced Matt Shaw Update Before Yankees Series

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