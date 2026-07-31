Chicago Cubs Announced Matt Shaw Update Before Yankees Series

On Friday afternoon, the Chicago Cubs opened up a series with the New York Yankees at Wrigley Field.

They are coming off a series where took three out of four games from the St. Louis Cardinals in Missouri.

Most recently, the Cubs won by a score of 4-2 on Thursday.

Chicago Cubs Announced Matt Shaw Update

Ahead of their series with the Yankees, the Cubs announced the latest update on Matt Shaw.

MLB.com wrote (on July 31): “Scheduled to resume light hitting while rehabbing in Arizona, manager Craig Counsell said on July 31. Had been limited to non-contact swinging over past week.”

Shaw has been out of action since June 28.

He had been batting .246 with 32 hits, four home runs, 20 RBIs, 20 runs and four stolen bases in 56 games this season.

Shaw was the 13th pick in the 2023 MLB Draft out of Maryland.

He is coming off a rookie season where he batted .226 with 89 hits, 13 home runs, 44 RBIs, 57 runs and 17 stolen bases in 126 games.

The 24-year-old is a very intriguing player for the Cubs to have in their organization.