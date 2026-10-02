SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 29: Manager Craig Counsell #11 of the Chicago Cubs looks on before game one of the National League Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on September 29, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
The Cubs finished the regular season with an 89-73 record.
They were in second place in the NL Central and the second NL Wild Card team.
San Diego completely overmatched Chicago in the Wild Card Series.
The Padres beat the Cubs 8-0 in the first game of the series on Tuesday. They beat the Cubs 4-1 in the second game of the series on Wednesday.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The Chicago Cubs officially signed a 17-year-old after being eliminated from the playoffs by the San Diego Padres.
Chicago Cubs Sign 17-Year-Old After San Diego Padres Series