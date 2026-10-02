Chicago Cubs Sign 17-Year-Old After San Diego Padres Series

The Chicago Cubs were swept in two games by the San Diego Padres in the National League Wild Card Series.

With the loss, the Cubs were eliminated from the postseason.

Meanwhile, the Padres moved on to the National League Division Series. They will play the Milwaukee Brewers.

After the Padres series, the Cubs signed a 17-year-old out of Cuba.

Chicago Cubs Sign 17-Year-Old Utilityman After San Diego Padres Wild Card Series

The Cubs officially signed 17-year-old Rodelvis Santiesteban.

They agreed to a deal with the young prospect back in June, according to CiberCuba.

Beisbol FR’s Francys Romero was first to report the official news.

Romero wrote on X:

Cuban UTIL player Rodelvis Santiesteban officially signed with the Chicago Cubs.

Bonus deal: $20,000 plus scholarship.

Santiesteban, 17, left Cuba in June 2024. He runs a 6.3-second 60-yard dash and has plenty of contact ability and the skills to play baseball.

Trained at Punta Cana with Jorge Luis Toca at GT Baseball Academy.

He is the 26th Cuba-born player to sign during the current international signing period (2025-26).

Looking at the Chicago Cubs

The Cubs finished the regular season with an 89-73 record.

They were in second place in the NL Central and the second NL Wild Card team.

San Diego completely overmatched Chicago in the Wild Card Series.

The Padres beat the Cubs 8-0 in the first game of the series on Tuesday. They beat the Cubs 4-1 in the second game of the series on Wednesday.