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Chicago Cubs Sign 17-Year-Old After San Diego Padres Series

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National League Wild Card Series: Chicago Cubs v San Diego Padres - Game One
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SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 29: Manager Craig Counsell #11 of the Chicago Cubs looks on before game one of the National League Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on September 29, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs were swept in two games by the San Diego Padres in the National League Wild Card Series.

With the loss, the Cubs were eliminated from the postseason.

National League Wild Card Series: Chicago Cubs v San Diego Padres - Game One
GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 29: San Diego Padres fans react after Pete Crow-Armstrong #4 of the Chicago Cubs strikes out during the sixth inning in game one of the National League Wild Card Series at Petco Park on September 29, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the Padres moved on to the National League Division Series. They will play the Milwaukee Brewers.

After the Padres series, the Cubs signed a 17-year-old out of Cuba.

Chicago Cubs Sign 17-Year-Old Utilityman After San Diego Padres Wild Card Series

Los Angeles Dodgers v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 03: President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer of the Chicago Cubs speaks to the media prior to the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field on August 03, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Cubs officially signed 17-year-old Rodelvis Santiesteban.

They agreed to a deal with the young prospect back in June, according to CiberCuba.

Chicago Cubs v Cincinnati Reds
GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 02: A hat and glove of a Chicago Cubs player in the dugout during the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 02, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Beisbol FR’s Francys Romero was first to report the official news.

Romero wrote on X:

Cuban UTIL player Rodelvis Santiesteban officially signed with the Chicago Cubs.

Bonus deal: $20,000 plus scholarship.

Santiesteban, 17, left Cuba in June 2024. He runs a 6.3-second 60-yard dash and has plenty of contact ability and the skills to play baseball.

Pittsburgh Pirates v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, IL – JUNE 08: The glove, hat and glasses of Javier Baez #9 of the Chicago Cubs rests in the dugout during a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field on June 8, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The Cubs defeated the Pirates 3-1. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Trained at Punta Cana with Jorge Luis Toca at GT Baseball Academy.

He is the 26th Cuba-born player to sign during the current international signing period (2025-26).

Looking at the Chicago Cubs

National League Wild Card Series: Chicago Cubs v San Diego Padres - Game Two
GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Nico Hoerner #2 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after flying out against the San Diego Padres during the second inning in game two of the National League Wild Card Series at Petco Park on September 30, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

The Cubs finished the regular season with an 89-73 record.

They were in second place in the NL Central and the second NL Wild Card team.

National League Wild Card Series: Chicago Cubs v San Diego Padres - Game One
GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 29: Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres celebrates with Manny Machado #13 after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning in game one of the National League Wild Card Series at Petco Park on September 29, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

San Diego completely overmatched Chicago in the Wild Card Series.

The Padres beat the Cubs 8-0 in the first game of the series on Tuesday. They beat the Cubs 4-1 in the second game of the series on Wednesday.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Chicago Cubs Sign 17-Year-Old After San Diego Padres Series

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