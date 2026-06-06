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Chicago Cubs Sign 5-Year MLB Player During Giants Series

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 13: Andrew Wantz #60 of the Los Angeles Angels looks on during the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on September 13, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

On Saturday afternoon, the Chicago Cubs played the second game of their series against the San Francisco Giants (at home).

They won by a score of 3-2 to tie up the series.

Andy Martínez wrote: “Cubs pick up their MLB-leading eighth walk-off win, beating the Giants 3-2 at Wrigley Field in 10 innings. Michael Busch with the game-winning RBI single that scores Dansby Swanson.”

Cubs Sign 5-Year MLB Player During Giants Series

GettyAndrew Wantz #60 of the Los Angeles Angels delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at Target Field on September 24, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

During Saturday’s game, news was announced that the Cubs had signed Andrew Wantz.

Tommy Birch of Des Moines Register wrote: “The Cubs have signed right-handed Andrew Wantz and sent him to the @IowaCubs.”

GettyAndrew Wantz #60 of the Los Angeles Angels makes a throw to first base against the Texas Rangers during the seventh inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 29, 2022 in Anaheim, California.

Wantz appeared in one game for the Tampa Bay Rays this year.

He was designated for assignment last month.

Rays Communications wrote (on May 31): “The Tampa Bay Rays have made the following roster moves: • Placed RHP Craig Kimbrel (right wrist strain) on the 15-day IL (retro May 28). • Recalled LHP Cam Booser and RHP Trevor Martin from Triple-A Durham. • Designated RHP Andrew Wantz for assignment.”

Wantz’s Background

GettyAndrew Wantz #60 of the Los Angeles Angels in the first inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 30, 2023 in Anaheim, California.

Wantz was picked in the 7th round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He had spent the first four years of his career with the Los Angeles Angels.

In that span, the 30-year-old went 5-1 with a 3.88 ERA in 91 games.

If Wantz plays well in Iowa, he could end up being a pitcher who the Cubs call up later in the year.

Cubs After Saturday’s Win

GettyManager Craig Counsell #11 of the Chicago Cubs looks on against the Houston Astros at Wrigley Field on May 22, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Cubs are 34-31 in 65 games, which has them as the fourth-place team in the National League Central.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 20-14 in 34 games at home).

Following one more game against the Giants, the Cubs will head on the road for a series with the Colorado Rockies that starts on Tuesday night in Denver.

Last season, they lost to the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Chicago Cubs Sign 5-Year MLB Player During Giants Series

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