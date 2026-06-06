Chicago Cubs Sign 5-Year MLB Player During Giants Series

On Saturday afternoon, the Chicago Cubs played the second game of their series against the San Francisco Giants (at home).

They won by a score of 3-2 to tie up the series.

Andy Martínez wrote: “Cubs pick up their MLB-leading eighth walk-off win, beating the Giants 3-2 at Wrigley Field in 10 innings. Michael Busch with the game-winning RBI single that scores Dansby Swanson.”

Cubs Sign 5-Year MLB Player During Giants Series

During Saturday’s game, news was announced that the Cubs had signed Andrew Wantz.

Tommy Birch of Des Moines Register wrote: “The Cubs have signed right-handed Andrew Wantz and sent him to the @IowaCubs.”

Wantz appeared in one game for the Tampa Bay Rays this year.

He was designated for assignment last month.

Rays Communications wrote (on May 31): “The Tampa Bay Rays have made the following roster moves: • Placed RHP Craig Kimbrel (right wrist strain) on the 15-day IL (retro May 28). • Recalled LHP Cam Booser and RHP Trevor Martin from Triple-A Durham. • Designated RHP Andrew Wantz for assignment.”

Wantz’s Background

Wantz was picked in the 7th round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He had spent the first four years of his career with the Los Angeles Angels.

In that span, the 30-year-old went 5-1 with a 3.88 ERA in 91 games.

If Wantz plays well in Iowa, he could end up being a pitcher who the Cubs call up later in the year.

Cubs After Saturday’s Win

The Cubs are 34-31 in 65 games, which has them as the fourth-place team in the National League Central.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 20-14 in 34 games at home).

Following one more game against the Giants, the Cubs will head on the road for a series with the Colorado Rockies that starts on Tuesday night in Denver.

Last season, they lost to the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS.