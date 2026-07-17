Chicago Cubs Quietly Sign 7-Year MLB Player Before Twins Series

Jake Woodford has had an interesting month, to say the least. The right-hander signed a contract with the Chicago Cubs on July 4 after being let go by the Milwaukee Brewers. He lasted just one week with Chicago before being designated for assignment. He cleared waivers, and the Cubs outrighted him to Triple-A Iowa.

Woodford rejected his outright assignment to test the free agent market on July 15, according to his transaction log on MLB.com. Two days later, Woodford returned to the Cubs organization on a minor-league deal, according to Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors. Woodford will report to Triple-A Iowa.

Chicago Cubs Quietly Sign 7-Year MLB Player Jake Woodford Before Twins Series

Woodford has made just one appearance with the Cubs this year, allowing three earned runs on five hits and no walks with three strikeouts across two innings. He began the season with the Milwaukee Brewers, posting a 6.94 ERA with a 1.76 WHIP and 20 strikeouts over 23 1/3 innings.

While Woodford’s numbers with the Brewers weren’t great, he had a decent 3.96 FIP, suggesting he had poor luck during his stint with the Cubs’ NL Central rival.

More About Cubs’ Jake Woodford

The St. Louis Cardinals drafted Woodford in the first round (No. 39 overall) of the 2015 MLB Draft out of high school.

Woodford pitched for the Cardinals from 2020-24, posting a 4.29 ERA in 181 1/3 innings. Since then, the right-hander. has pitched in the majors for the Chicago White Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates, Arizona Diamondbacks, Brewers and Cubs.

In big-league seasons, Woodford has a 5.31 ERA in 281 1/3 innings.

Chicago Cubs Right Now

The Cubs are in second place in the NL Central, trailing the first-place Milwaukee Brewers by five games. Chicago holds the first NL Wild Card spot with a 54-42 record and +52 run differential.

The Cubs are coming off a 2-1 series victory over the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ballpark before the All-Star break. Next, Chicago is slated to take on the Minnesota Twins for a three-game series at Wrigley Field. Game 1 is scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m. CDT on Friday.