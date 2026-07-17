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Chicago Cubs Quietly Sign 7-Year MLB Player Before Twins Series

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Manager Craig Counsell of the Chicago Cubs, who just signed 7-year MLB player Jake Woodford before the Twins series.
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 26: Manager Craig Counsell #11 of the Chicago Cubs looks on before a game between the Washington Nationals and the Chicago Cubs on Opening Day at Wrigley Field on March 26, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Griffin Quinn/Getty Images)

Jake Woodford has had an interesting month, to say the least. The right-hander signed a contract with the Chicago Cubs on July 4 after being let go by the Milwaukee Brewers. He lasted just one week with Chicago before being designated for assignment. He cleared waivers, and the Cubs outrighted him to Triple-A Iowa.

Woodford rejected his outright assignment to test the free agent market on July 15, according to his transaction log on MLB.com. Two days later, Woodford returned to the Cubs organization on a minor-league deal, according to Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors. Woodford will report to Triple-A Iowa.

Chicago Cubs Quietly Sign 7-Year MLB Player Jake Woodford Before Twins Series

Milwaukee Brewers v Miami Marlins

GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 18: Jake Woodford #41 of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches against the Miami Marlins in the ninth inning of the game at loanDepot Park on April 18, 2026, in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Woodford has made just one appearance with the Cubs this year, allowing three earned runs on five hits and no walks with three strikeouts across two innings. He began the season with the Milwaukee Brewers, posting a 6.94 ERA with a 1.76 WHIP and 20 strikeouts over 23 1/3 innings.

While Woodford’s numbers with the Brewers weren’t great, he had a decent 3.96 FIP, suggesting he had poor luck during his stint with the Cubs’ NL Central rival.

More About Cubs’ Jake Woodford

Jake Woodford, who just re-signed with the Cubs.

GettyST. LOUIS, MO – JULY 19: Starter Jake Woodford #40 of the St. Louis Cardinals pitches in the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium on July 19, 2021 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Scott Kane/Getty Images)

The St. Louis Cardinals drafted Woodford in the first round (No. 39 overall) of the 2015 MLB Draft out of high school.

Woodford pitched for the Cardinals from 2020-24, posting a 4.29 ERA in 181 1/3 innings. Since then, the right-hander. has pitched in the majors for the Chicago White Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates, Arizona Diamondbacks, Brewers and Cubs.

In big-league seasons, Woodford has a 5.31 ERA in 281 1/3 innings.

Chicago Cubs Right Now

Ian Happ #8 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates with teammates Pete Crow-Armstrong #4 and Seiya Suzuki #27 following a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on July 12, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – JULY 12: Ian Happ #8 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates with teammates Pete Crow-Armstrong #4 and Seiya Suzuki #27 following a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on July 12, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images)

The Cubs are in second place in the NL Central, trailing the first-place Milwaukee Brewers by five games. Chicago holds the first NL Wild Card spot with a 54-42 record and +52 run differential.

The Cubs are coming off a 2-1 series victory over the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ballpark before the All-Star break. Next, Chicago is slated to take on the Minnesota Twins for a three-game series at Wrigley Field. Game 1 is scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m. CDT on Friday.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Chicago Cubs Quietly Sign 7-Year MLB Player Before Twins Series

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