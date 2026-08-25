Chicago Cubs Sign 8-Year MLB Veteran During Diamondbacks Series

On Tuesday night, the Chicago Cubs and Arizona Diamondbacks will play the second game of their series in Phoenix.

The Cubs won Monday’s game by a score of 7-0.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote: “The Chicago Cubs don’t need Pete Crow-Armstrong to be a hero every night. He goes hitless in 5 at-bats. The Cubs still win 7-0 over the Arizona Diamondbacks behind Kevin Gausman’s 7 shutout innings and Michael Conforto’s 3-for-3 night with a HR and double.”

Chicago Cubs Sign 8-Year MLB Veteran

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, Iowa Cubs broadcaster Jason Kempf reported the news that they are signing Austin Wynns to a Minor League deal.

Kempf wrote: “Many have believed the Cubs would be adding a veteran catcher late this season as insurance for the big league club. Austin Wynns is joining the @IowaCubs today and fits that bill. Parts of eight years in MLB, including stints this season with the A’s, Braves and Rangers.”

Looking At Wynns

Wynns was picked in the 10th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He has spent part of eight seasons in the MLB with the Baltimore Orioles, San Francisco Giants, Athletics, Colorado Rockies, Cincinnati Reds, Texas Rangers, Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Over 312 career games, Wynns is batting .230 with 185 hits, 20 home runs, 85 RBIs, 83 runs and two stolen bases.

Wynns is certainly an intriguing addition to the organization for the final month of the season.

Looking At The Cubs Right Now

The Cubs are the second-place team in the National League Central with a 76-56 record in their first 132 games.

Following two more games with the Diamondbacks, they will head home to host Elly De La Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds on Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field.