Cubs’ Alex Bregman Leaves Game With Freak Injury: Latest Updates

The Chicago Cubs are currently in a tight National League Wild Card race with a magic number of 2 to clinch a postseason spot, but they’re hoping those chances didn’t just take a significant hit.

The Cubs, who are taking on the Cincinnati Reds at the Great American Ballpark, lost star third baseman Alex Bregman to what can be described as nothing short of a freak injury.

Chicago Cubs Star Infielder Alex Bregman Departs Sunday’s Game After Freak Injury

The Cubs just lost one of their most important players at one of the worst possible times, as Alex Bregman suffered a freak injury.

Bregman, who was waiting in the on-deck circle while teammate Michael Busch was up to bat, was struck in the face by a foul ball from Busch, who immediately crouched down to the ground in worry.

Bregman was bloodied and in clear pain and immediately went to the dugout with a towel over his face; he would be replaced by pinch-hitter Matt Shaw.

Right away, Cubs fans began showing immediate concern for their star infielder.

“oh **** that first picture looks like it got him under the left eye and busted his cheekbone,” one fan said.

This fan said, “Mind immediately goes to the worst place, something like an orbital fracture. Sickening moment, really hope he’s alright.”

Another fan said, “I’m so sad omg 🙁 get better breggy”

This fan said, “Damn. Looks worse than I thought when I saw it. I thought it was the forehead and he’d be ok.”

“Prepare yourself for the worst news. That looks gruesome,” this fan said.

Alex Bregman Signed A Five Year Contract With The Cubs In January

Bregman, a New Mexico native who has a pair of World Series rings during his time with the Houston Astros, is playing in his first campaign on the North Side of the Windy City after agreeing to a five-year, $175 million contract.

So far this season, Bregman has hit 26 home runs with 88 RBI while hitting .260 with a .801 OPS.