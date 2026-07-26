Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Change Before Pirates Series Finale

On Sunday, the Chicago Cubs will conclude their series with the Pirates at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.

The Cubs are coming off an 11-0 win on Saturday.

Dansby Swanson (who batted 8th) finished with two hits, one walk, one strikeout, one RBI and two runs.

Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Change

For Sunday’s game, the Cubs have announced their starting lineup.

@FantasyProsMLB wrote: “CHC Cubs Lineup 07/26 1. Pete Crow-Armstrong CF 2. Seiya Suzuki DH 3. Michael Busch 1B 4. Ian Happ LF 5. Nico Hoerner 2B 6. Michael Conforto RF 7. Carson Kelly C 8. Pedro Ramirez 3B 9. Dansby Swanson SS”

Swanson has been moved down to the 9th spot in the order.

The 2021 World Series Champion is in the middle of his fourth season playing for the Cubs.

He is currently batting .216 with 74 hits, 16 home runs, 60 RBIs, 65 runs and 14 stolen bases in 100 games.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@codywells1981: “Bregman out of the lineup so he bats Happ at cleanup? 🤦🏻‍♂️”

@GmanChi_: “Taillon’s here to ruin the great pitching weekend.”

@capihood: “Hopefully Bregman can refresh and finally bounce back. Cubs need his bat, it is remarkable they’re doing this good without his bat. Maybe bring him back lower in the lineup until he heats up… Bat him behind Happ and push Nico’s .645 OPS bat bat lower in the order”

@RomeOdunzeSZN: “Find a way to win a ballgame today”

@bleacherbum099: “no bregman they might score 10 runs.”

@Joe__Goes: “A sweep sounds great GO CUBS”

Cubs Right Now

The Cubs are the second-place team in the National League Central with a 59-45 record in 104 games.

They will visit the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday in Missouri.