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Chicago Cubs Make Dansby Swanson Change Before Series Finale

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 06: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs looks on against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning at Wrigley Field on September 06, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Chicago Cubs will look to win their series with the Minnesota Twins at Wrigley Field.

They are coming off a 6-2 win on Saturday.

Dansby Swanson (who batted 8th) finished with one hit, one run and one stolen base.

GettyDansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs slides into third base after hitting a triple in the sixth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Wrigley Field on July 18, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

For Sunday’s game, the Cubs have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Cubs 7/19 P. Crow-Armstrong CF S. Suzuki RF M. Busch 1B A. Bregman 3B I. Happ LF N. Hoerner 2B P. Ramírez DH C. Kelly C D. Swanson SS S. Imanaga SP”

Swanson has been moved back to the 9th spot in the order for Sunday’s game.

The two-time MLB All-Star comes into the day batting .209 with 67 hits, 16 home runs, 58 RBIs, 60 runs and 13 stolen bases in 94 games.

After spending seven years with the Atlanta Braves, Swanson is in the middle of his fourth with the Cubs.

Social Media Reacts To Sunday’s Lineup

GettyDansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs looks on during batting practice prior to the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field on April 22, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

Here’s what people were saying about the lineup:

@bleacherbum099: “People can calm down. Pedro is back in there. You actually don’t know better than Craig Counsell.”

@thefinalcubfan: “Let’s win this series!!!”

@_TOYPAJ_: “Stop batting bregman and happ B2B!”

@_SamMcGonigle: “I like Pedro getting back-to-back starts”

@cujoknows: “FINAL: Cubs 5, Twins 1”

Cubs Right Now

GettyManager Craig Counsell #11 of the Chicago Cubs looks on during batting practice prior to the baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 8, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Cubs come into Sunday as the second-place team in the National League Central with a 55-43 record in 98 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 28-20 in 48 games at Wrigley Field).

Twins Right Now

GettyKody Clemens #2 of the Minnesota Twins celebrates with Ryan Kreidler #5 after hitting his second home run of the game in the seventh inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on July 18, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Twins come into the finale as the third-place team in the American League Central with a 49-50 record in 99 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 23-25 in 48 games on the road).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Chicago Cubs Make Dansby Swanson Change Before Series Finale

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