Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Decision Before Reds Finale

On Sunday, the Chicago Cubs will finish their series with the Reds in Cincinnati, Ohio.

They are coming off a 5-2 win on Saturday.

Dansby Swanson had two hits, including one home run.

Chicago Cubs Announce Swanson Decision

For Sunday’s game, the Cubs have announced their starting lineup.

FantasyPros wrote: “CHC Cubs Lineup 09/20 1. Pete Crow-Armstrong CF 2. Seiya Suzuki RF 3. Michael Busch 1B 4. Alex Bregman 3B 5. Ian Happ LF 6. Nico Hoerner SS 7. Michael Conforto DH 8. Pedro Ramirez 2B 9. Miguel Amaya C”

Swanson has been removed from the lineup on Sunday.

The move is for rest.

Jeff Agrest of The Chicago Sun-Times wrote (on Saturday): “Craig Counsell said DANSBY SWANSON would have Sunday off after having “two very good days.””

He recently came off the injured list (on Friday).

Right now, the two-time All-Star is batting .220 with 90 hits, 19 home runs, 67 RBIs, 81 runs and 17 stolen bases in 121 games.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup On Sunday

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup on Sunday:

@_SamMcGonigle: “I’ll never get tired of seeing “Pete Crow-Armstrong, CF” at the top of the lineup”

@calebwi18iams: “I got a little scared for a sec but then remembered last night Craigory said Dansby would be getting the day off PHEW”

@Joe__Goes: “Please win so i can breathe a little easier! GO CUBS”

@_ThisLoveFan: “Let’s Go Cubs & Bears 🐻”

@krubot3: “Please win today 🙏🙏🙏”

Looking At The Cubs Right Now

The Cubs are currently the second-place team in the National League Central with an 86-69 record in 155 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 41-36 in 77 games on the road).

Following the Reds, the Cubs will return home to host the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night at Wrigley Field in Chicago.