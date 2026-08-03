The Chicago Cubs have NOT acquired left-handed starting pitcher Reid Detmers from the Los Angeles Angels despite this recent report:

Bleacher Nation’s Michael Cerami wrote on X: “SOURCE: The Cubs are acquiring Reid Detmers from the Los Angeles Angels. They get their controllable starter.”

ESPN’s Jesse Rogers wrote: “The Cubs have not acquired Reid Detmers in a trade with the Angels, per a source.”

Chicago Cubs Have NOT Acquired LHP Reid Detmers from Angels

This season, Detmers has posted a 4.03 ERA with a 1.10 WHIP and 145 strikeouts in 125 innings across 22 starts. He has a strong 3.35 FIP this year, suggesting that he has been better than his results.

There’s much to like about Detmers’ Baseball Savant page. The southpaw has a chase rate of 32.3% and a whiff rate of 29.0%.

Detmers relies on a mid-90s four-seamer, mid-80s slider, low-70s curveball, mid-80s changeup and mid-90s sinker.

We will see if the trade does end up happening. Cerami has typically been correct on all of his reports, but if Rogers says the deal hasn’t happened, then that’s what we should believe for now. This post will be updated with the latest news on the situation.