Hi, Subscriber

Chicago Cubs Have NOT Acquired LHP Reid Detmers from Angels

  • 108 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Los Angeles Angels v Arizona Diamondbacks
Getty
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JUNE 16: Reid Detmers #48 of the Los Angeles Angels pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fourth inning at Chase Field on June 16, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs have NOT acquired left-handed starting pitcher Reid Detmers from the Los Angeles Angels despite this recent report:

Bleacher Nation’s Michael Cerami wrote on X: “SOURCE: The Cubs are acquiring Reid Detmers from the Los Angeles Angels. They get their controllable starter.”

ESPN’s Jesse Rogers wrote: “The Cubs have not acquired Reid Detmers in a trade with the Angels, per a source.”

Chicago Cubs Have NOT Acquired LHP Reid Detmers from Angels

Houston Astros v Los Angeles Angels

GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – JULY 28: Reid Detmers #48 of the Los Angeles Angels throws a pitch in the first inning against the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 28, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

This season, Detmers has posted a 4.03 ERA with a 1.10 WHIP and 145 strikeouts in 125 innings across 22 starts. He has a strong 3.35 FIP this year, suggesting that he has been better than his results.

There’s much to like about Detmers’ Baseball Savant page. The southpaw has a chase rate of 32.3% and a whiff rate of 29.0%.

Detmers relies on a mid-90s four-seamer, mid-80s slider, low-70s curveball, mid-80s changeup and mid-90s sinker.

We will see if the trade does end up happening. Cerami has typically been correct on all of his reports, but if Rogers says the deal hasn’t happened, then that’s what we should believe for now.  This post will be updated with the latest news on the situation.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

0 Comments

Chicago Cubs Have NOT Acquired LHP Reid Detmers from Angels

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x