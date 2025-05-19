Cubs Trade Pitch Deals From Strength to Acquire Flamethrowing, Versatile Pitcher

When the San Francisco Giants signed Jordan Hicks to a four-year, $44 million contract in December 2023, the vision was clear: transform the flamethrowing reliever into a reliable starting pitcher.

The team hoped that Hicks’ electric stuff, highlighted by a sinker averaging 97.2 mph, could be harnessed over longer outings, providing a dynamic presence in the rotation. However, as of mid-May 2025, that experiment has hit a significant roadblock.

Hicks struggled mightily in his starting role, posting a 6.55 ERA through his first eight starts of the season. His command wavered, and he failed to consistently pitch deep into games, taxing the bullpen and prompting the Giants to make a change.

On May 17, the team announced that Hicks would return to the bullpen, with rookie Hayden Birdsong taking his place in the rotation.

Jordan Hicks’ Struggles Force Move to Bullpen but His Versatility Could Help Cubs

Despite the demotion, Hicks has maintained a professional demeanor.

He expressed acceptance of the move and a desire to contribute in any way possible, while still hoping for another opportunity to start in the future. This flexibility aligns with earlier suggestions from analysts like Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic, who suggested that Hicks might be best utilized in a swingman role, providing multi-inning relief or spot starts as needed.

The Giants’ decision to shift Hicks back to the bullpen has sparked discussions about his long-term fit with the team.

One intriguing proposal comes from Maddy Hudak of Sports Illustrated, who suggests a trade that would send Hicks to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for outfielder Seiya Suzuki. Such a move would address needs for both teams: the Giants could bolster their outfield offense, while the Cubs would add a high-upside arm to their depleted rotation.

The Cubs’ offensive prowess has been a highlight of their 2025 season.

Through the first 40 games, Chicago’s lineup boasts a .777 OPS, ranking third in MLB behind only the Yankees and Dodgers. Key contributors include Pete Crow-Armstrong, who has emerged as a dynamic force with 10 home runs, 11 doubles, and 11 stolen bases, and Kyle Tucker, who is slashing .276/.387/.545 with 10 home runs and 32 RBIs.

However, the Cubs’ pitching staff has been a concern.

Proposed Deal Sends Seiya Suzuki to Giants for Jordan Hicks

Play

The loss of ace Justin Steele for the season has left a significant void, and the team’s overall ERA has slipped to 4.02, below the league average. Despite efforts to bolster the staff, including signing veteran arms like Tommy Romero or promoting top prospect Cade Horton, the rotation remains a weakness.

Acquiring Hicks could provide the Cubs with a versatile pitcher capable of starting or relieving, depending on the team’s needs. His high-velocity sinker and experience in both roles make him an attractive option for a team seeking to stabilize its pitching staff.

For the Giants, adding Suzuki would inject much-needed power and consistency into their outfield. Suzuki has been a steady presence in the Cubs’ lineup, and his offensive production could help San Francisco address its scoring deficiencies.

While such a trade would involve risks for both sides, the potential benefits align with each team’s immediate needs. As the season progresses and the trade deadline approaches, this proposal could gain traction, especially if Hicks adapts well to his bullpen role and Suzuki continues to produce at the plate.