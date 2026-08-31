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Former Chicago Cubs 34-Year-Old Pitcher Suddenly Released By Nationals

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Chicago Cubs v Atlanta Braves
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 27: Trevor Williams #32 of the Chicago Cubs pitches in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on April 27, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

A former Chicago Cubs pitcher is officially hitting the free agent market after spending each of the last four seasons with the Washington Nationals.

According to his MLB.com player page, former Cubs pitcher Trevor Williams has been released by the Nationals. This comes after he was designated for assignment this past week and then cleared waivers.

With this news, Williams is now a free agent. Teams looking for more pitching depth could consider taking a chance on the 11-year veteran pitcher, as he has a good amount of MLB experience and has had some success in the past.

Taking a Look at Former Cubs Pitcher Trevor Williams’ 2026 Season

Chicago Cubs v Pittsburgh Pirates
GettyPITTSBURGH, PA – MAY 26: Trevor Williams #32 of the Chicago Cubs pitches in the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on May 26, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Williams only appeared in eight games this season with the Nationals before being released. During them, he posted a 0-0 record, a 2.65 ERA, and 22 strikeouts in 17 innings pitched. Overall, he was decent for Washington when on their major league roster this campaign, but that did not stop them from designating him for assignment and then releasing him.

Williams has also made six appearances this season in the minor leagues, where he has recorded a 0-1 record, a 6.46 ERA, and 18 strikeouts.

Looking Back at Williams’ Time With the Cubs

Washington Nationals v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MAY 20: Starting pitcher Trevor Williams #32 of the Chicago Cubs delivers the ball against the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field on May 20, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Williams joined the Cubs during the 2021 MLB Offseason when he signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the NL Central club. From there, he appeared in 13 games with the Cubs, where he posted a 4-2 record, a 5.06 ERA, and 61 strikeouts.

However, Williams’ time with the Cubs would end later that season, as he was traded to the New York Mets with Javier Baez in exchange for Pete Crow-Armstrong. This trade has, of course, aged beautifully for Chicago, as Crow-Armstrong has emerged as a superstar in the majors.

Williams ended up playing two seasons for the Mets after being traded by Chicago, where he posted a 3-5 record, a 3.17 ERA, and 113 strikeouts.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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