Cubs-Twins Trade Idea Lands All-Star Starter in Chicago For Matt Shaw After Edward Cabrera Scare

Well, the Chicago Cubs just can’t catch a break this season in terms of their starting rotation health. As if things aren’t already going south (the Brewers sweeping the Cubs and overtaking first place in the NL Central), Edward Cabrera injured himself in Wednesday’s game against the Brewers, and could miss some time.

It’s another blow to the Cubs rotation and only highlights a further need for Chicago to add a starter at some point this season. With such a high-octane offense, Chicago’s pitching staff could hold them back again this season.

A recent trade idea by FanSided.com’s Zachary Rotman proposes the Cubs make a move for Twins’ All-Star starter Joe Ryan, but it would cost them Matt Shaw and two other prospects.

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Should the Cubs Trade for Joe Ryan?

Look, the Cubs desperately need a front-line starter, and USA Today’s Bob Nightengale has reported that they are in the market for one, but it would come to the dismay of letting go of Matt Shaw. Shawn has been a productive player for the Cubs over parts of two seasons, but desperate times call for desperate measures.

Here’s why Rotman believes Joe Ryan could help the Cubs not only this season, but in the future as well:

“Ryan could not only help push the Cubs to World Series contention this season, but he’s under contract through 2027, meaning they’d get him for two postseason runs. That adds a ton of value, but also means Hoyer would have to part with a lot to fend off the competition and convince the Twins to accept the deal. Here’s what a package might look like.”

The trade proposal Rotman puts together includes Matt Shaw, Jaxon Wiggins, and Jonathon Long.

It centers around Matt Shaw, who should be enough to get any potential deal done for a front-line starter as long as the Cubs add in a few extra players to make it worthwhile.

The only issue with Joe Ryan this season (after his All-Star campaign last year) is he’s been unable to make as many starts due to injury.

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What Should the Cubs Do with Their Rotation?

The Chicago Cubs are still awaiting the official decision of how long Edward Cabrera might be out for, but be on the lookout for a roster decison either sometime today or tomorrow.

Regardless, Chicago needs to make some upgrades to the rotation. It may not have to be a huge splash trade like this, but there are plenty of starters that will be on the move come the summer months, and the Cubs must be willing to part ways with their prospect capital.

Matt Shaw feels like the most likely trade candidate now, but Chicago has plenty of trade chips in its pipeline to pick from.

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