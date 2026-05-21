MLB World Reacts to Pete Crow-Armstrong Costly Error in Cubs-Brewers Game

Uh oh, Chicago Cubs superstar outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong had a moment he would like to forget in Wednesday’s contest against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Cubs are avoiding being swept by the Brewers in a three-game set, and as this is being typed, Milwaukee leads 4-0 in the top of the fourth. Chicago’s NL Central lead is gone.

In Wednesday’s game, Pete Crow-Armstrong let a line drive to center field get past him, and it wound up being an inside-the-park home run.

ESPN’s Jesse Rogers wrote (on May 20): “Just a disaster for the Cubs as Pete Crow-Armstrong lets a ball go under him for a 3-run, inside the park little league HR by David Hamilton. Second day in a row he’s made a bad error. Mil up 3-0 in the 2nd, looking for the sweep. Wow.”

It appears the mental side of baseball could be catching up to PCA.

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Social Media Reactions to Pete Crow-Armstrong Error in Cubs-Brewers Game

People are starting to grow a relationship filled with distaste for Pete Crow-Armstrong. After he cursed back at a fan in Rate Field against the Chicago White Sox, it’s now the second game in a row for PCA with an error, and this one sure isn’t going to slip through the cracks of social media.

“Little League homer alert. David Hamilton singled to center, and then — for the second straight night — Pete Crow-Armstrong misplays it in center field. Three runs score on the play. Brewers lead 3-0 in the second.”

@MatthewMKE98: “LOL PETE CROW-ARMSTRONG WHAT ARE YOU DOING THIS IS THE ELITE DEFENDER?? BUT BUT HIS OOA AND DRS YOU GAVE UP AN INSIDE THE PARK HOME RUN TO DAVID HAMILTON PCA IS NOT GOOD AT BASEBALL”

There’s no doubt it’s a tough look for PCA. The Cubs inked Crow-Armstrong to a six-year, $115 million extension this year.

@matt_peckwi: “The way Pete Crow-Armstrong is playing this week you’d think he has been living at The Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee seeing ghosts.”

It’s a good chirp. The Brewers-Cubs series, however, is in Chicago.

@DodgersMemeTeam: “PETE CROW-ARMSTRONG WITH A PLAY IN CENTER FIELD THAT YOU WILL NEVER SEE ANOTHER OUTFIELDER MAKE!”

Sorry, Pete Crow-Armstrong, you’re going to have to wear this one until you can make up for it in some other way. The baseball gods have reigned down and have PCA as their prime victim.

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Pete Crow-Armstrong’s Time with Chicago Cubs

Pete Crow-Armstrong has played in 49 games this season (hasn’t missed a game), and is hitting .229 with five home runs, 20 RBI, and an OPS of .670.

It’s his fourth season with the Chicago Cubs.

Over 342 total games played, PCA is hitting .238 with 46 home runs, 76 stolen bases, and a lifetime 102 OPS+. Defense is supposed to be Crow-Armstrong’s calling card, so if that starts to slip, paired with his below-average offense this season, PCA could hold the Cubs back from where they want to go.

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