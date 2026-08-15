Chicago Cubs Announce Updates On Matt Shaw And Ben Brown During Cardinals Series

On Saturday afternoon, the Chicago Cubs played the second game of their series with the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field.

They lost by a score of 8-4.

The two teams are now tied up at 1-1 heading into Sunday’s series finale.

Chicago Cubs Announce Updates On Shaw And Brown

During their series with the Cardinals, the Cubs announced the latest updates on Ben Brown and Matt Shaw.

Update on Shaw (via MLB.com): “Has increased volume/intensity with his swinging and added hitting off a high-velocity machine Aug. 14-15. A Minor League rehab assignment could come in the upcoming week.”

According to the site, he is supposed to return this month (or next).

Update on Brown (via MLB.com): “Has advanced to bullpen sessions in his throwing program, including on Aug. 14 at Wrigley Field. Cubs have expressed confidence that Brown will rejoin the pitching staff this season.”

According to the site, he is supposed to return next month.

Looking At Brown

Brown was picked in the 33rd round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

He is currently 4-2 with a 1.85 ERA in 20 games this year.

The 26-year-old is in the middle of his third MLB season (all with the Cubs).

Looking At Shaw

Shaw was picked in the 1st round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Maryland.

He is in the middle of his second season in the MLB (all with the Cubs).

Right now, the 24-year-old is batting .246 with 32 hits, four home runs, 20 RBIs, 20 runs and four stolen bases in 56 games.

Looking At The Cubs On Saturday

The Cubs are in the middle of a very strong 2026 season.

They are the second-place team in the National League Central with a 72-52 record in 124 games.

Following one more game with the Cardinals, the Cubs will remain at home to host the Chicago White Sox on Monday.