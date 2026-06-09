White Sox Make Long-Awaited Prospect Promotion as Youth Movement Continues

The Braden Montgomery era has begun in Chicago. Matt Snyder of CBS reports that the White Sox will promote the 23-year-old to their major league roster.

Montgomery was one of three highly-rated prospects Chicago received in the Garrett Crochet. The former 2024 first-rounder came with catcher Kyle Teel and infielder Chase Meidroth. All three players are expected to play a big part in the White Sox’s next contention window.

At the time of his call-up, he ranks as the organization’s No. 2 prospect, and the No. 21 overall prospect on MLB Pipeline. Between Double-A Birmingham and Triple-A Charlotte, he’s slashing .314/.422/.548 with 10 home runs and a 152 wRC+.

To free up space for Montgomery, the White Sox have optioned Rikuu Nishida to Triple-A and transferred Austin Hays to the 60-day injured list. The club also shuffled its pitching staff, sending down right-hander Nick Sandlin and calling up left-hander Joe Rock.

White Sox Continue Youth Movement with Braden Montgomery Promotion

The White Sox have benefited from a youth movement this season. Chicago’s turnaround is a major storyline in 2026, as they are currently holding a Wild Card spot on June 9. Much of that has been due to general manager Chris Getz revamping the farm system with capable bats.

Chicago features a lineup full of young hitters. Colson Montgomery, Chase Meidroth, Sam Antonacci, Miguel Vargas, and Munetaka Murakami are all in their Age 26 season or younger. The White Sox have benefited, with a 107 wRC+ and averaging 4.77 runs per game. Those marks both rank seventh in MLB.

Montgomery will be expected to join this youth movement. He profiles as their long-term right fielder, due to a plus-plus arm. He also features a 50 hit tool and 60 power on his MLB Pipeline scouting report. Should he reach his ceiling, the 23-year-old could grow into an All-Star and potential MVP candidate.

Even with the White Sox’s success, Getz is not going to overreact at the trade deadline. While Chicago can be realistically expected to add talent to their roster, the general manager is expected to stay the course and let the youngsters establish themselves. Once they have a strong idea of what their young core is capable of, that’s when they’ll be more aggressive at bolstering their roster.

How Braden Montgomery’s Promotion Affects White Sox Outfield

The impetus behind the call-up is that the White Sox have gotten little production in right field. The club is getting a .206/.276/.278 slash line at the position this season, and their 62 wRC+ ranks 28th.

The club has tried Jarred Kelenic, Rikuu Nishida, Everson Pereira, and Randal Grichuk at the position. Lately, they were relying on a Nishida/Grichuck platoon at the position. Since Braden Montgomery is a switch-hitter, a platoon is unnecessary.

Grichuk will likely move to a different platoon, as Montgomery takes over right field full-time. The most obvious spot is at DH, where he can platoon with the left-handed-hitting Andrew Benintendi. Benintendi is putting up a respectable .244/.305/.436 slash against righties this season.

For the foreseeable future, the White Sox should roll with an outfield of Sam Antonacci, Tristan Peters, and Montgomery.