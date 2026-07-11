White Sox 20-Homer Slugger Makes Home Run Derby Decision After Being Named All-Star

The Chicago White Sox continue to get outstanding news on rookie slugger Munetaka Murakami. In addition to his return from a hamstring injury, Murakami has been named an All-Star. He replaces Minnesota Twins superstar Byron Buxton.

Murakami will join Miguel Vargas as the White Sox’s All-Stars for 2026. Vargas is the American League’s starting third baseman, while Murakami will be a reserve.

In addition to participating in the All-Star Game, Murakami will be in the Home Run Derby. He is the eighth and final player confirmed for the event. He’ll compete against Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper, Junior Caminero, Jordan Walker, Ben Rice, Jac Caglianone, and Willson Contreras.

Munetaka Murakami to Participate in Home Run Derby

It was unclear if Munetaka Murakami would participate in the Home Run Derby. He suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain on May 29. At the time, he led the American League in home runs.

Fortunately for the White Sox, Murakami, and baseball fans, the injury did not keep him out of the event. While he missed exactly six weeks with the hamstring injury it did not ruin his chances

The Japanese slugger signed a two-year deal in free agency with Chicago, boasting some of the best raw power in professional baseball. He will have a chance to showcase that elite raw power in front of the baseball world.

Murakami will get to swing for the fences at the ideal ballpark for his skill set. According to Statcast, Citizens Bank Park has a left-handed home run park factor of 132. To contextualize that, it inflates home runs for left-handed hitters by 32% compared to the average venue.

Another potential point in Murakami’s favor in the event is his ability to consistently tag the ball. The White Sox slugger ranks in the top 2% in exit velocity and has a solid 19.8% air pull rate. That will help, since the best spots to hit home runs will be to pull the ball to right field, with a relatively short distance to clear and a not-so-high wall.

Munetaka Murakami’s Strong Rookie Season Includes All-Star Honors

When Murakami made his much-anticipated move to MLB, there were concerns about how his hit and power tools would translate. That led to a relatively cold free agency, with him electing to bet on himself on a short-term deal.

So far, it’s worked out for the 26-year-old slugger. Murakami owns a .240/.378/.560 slash line with 20 home runs and a 156 wRC+. Among AL hitters with at least 240 plate appearances, only Yordan Alvarez (180) and Ben Rice (156) have a higher wRC+ this season.

Murakami should be one of the top contenders for the AL’s Rookie of the Year Award. Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle is the overwhelming favorite to win, but Murakami could put himself in the conversation for a finalist, along with Cleveland Guardians left-hander Parker Messick.

Ironically enough, Murakami is not the White Sox’s top rookie in fWAR. That goes to center fielder Tristan Peters, who is enjoying a breakout season. Peters has a slight lead over Murakami, 2.5 to 2.0. But given the type of impact Murakami brings to the plate, that gap should be overcome relatively quickly.

Murakami’s strong rookie season has propelled the White Sox into a surprise run at the American League Central division title.