Recent Chicago White Sox Player Officially an MLB Free Agency After Release

On Thursday evening, in a back-and-forth game, the White Sox unfortunately surrendered a walk-off home run to the Guardians, and are now tied with the Guardians for first place in the AL Central. Very quietly during the series, the Chicago White Sox released a three-year MLB player.
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – APRIL 30: Dustin Harris #37 of the Houston Astros runs the bases against the Baltimore Orioles in game two of a doubleheader at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 30, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Three-year MLB veteran Dustin Harris is now a free agent after the White Sox granted him a release from the organization.
Dustin Harris has played in six games with the Chicago White Sox this year, and an additional 11 games with the Houston Astros.
MLBTR.com’s Anthony Franco wrote: “Harris has spent the past couple months at Triple-A Charlotte after signing a minor league deal in May. It was his second stint in the Chicago organization. Harris signed an offseason non-roster contract with the Sox and was called up in early April. They lost him on waivers to the Astros but brought him back when Houston dropped him a few weeks later.”
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 08: Dustin Harris #37 of the Chicago White Sox at bat against the Baltimore Orioles at Rate Field on April 08, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Harris has also played with the Texas Rangers and Astros in his three-year MLB career.
He has a total of 38 games played in MLB, and is batting .225 across 89 total at-bats.
Originally drafted by the Athletics in the 11th round of the 2019 MLB draft, Dustin Harris debuted with the Rangers. Across 43 at-bats this season, he’s batting .233 with five RBI, four stolen bases, and an OPS+ of 80.
Considering he’s officially an MLB free agent, all 30 teams can sign the 26-year-old outfielder if they please.
The Chicago White Sox are currently taking on the Cleveland Guardians in a four-game weekend set, which includes a Fourth of July showdown on Saturday evening. On Thursday evening, in a back-and-forth game, the White Sox unfortunately surrendered a walk-off home run to the Guardians, and are now tied with the Guardians for first place […]
Recent Chicago White Sox Player Officially an MLB Free Agency After Release