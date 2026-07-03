Former Los Angeles Dodgers 7-Year MLB Player Signs with New MLB Team

The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently set to take on the San Diego Padres in a four-game weekend series, which will begin on Thursday evening. LA has the most complete team in MLB, and on Thursday, they received some news on a former player in their organization.

The Texas Rangers made a flurry of roster moves ahead of their series with the Detroit Tigers this weekend, and one included former Dodgers player Santiago Espinal.

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Santiago Espinal Signs Minors Deal with Rangers

NBCSports.com writer David Shovein wrote (on 7/2):

“Espinal elected free agency from the Dodgers in mid-June after refusing an outright assignment to Triple-A Oklahoma City. The 31-year-old hit .268 (15-for-56) with one home run and seven RBI in 31 games during his time with the Dodgers. He’ll add quality infield depth for the Rangers and should get an opportunity with the big league club in relatively short order.”

Espinal was an All-Star with the Toronto Blue Jays a few years ago.

The unfortunate reality for Santiago Espinal and his tenure with the Dodgers is that he was always going to be a fill-in option while another Los Angeles player was injured, and now that LA isn’t dealing with any severe injuries to infielders, Espinal was the odd man out and was cut by the team.

As Shovein outlined, Espinal should swiftly make his way back to the Majors, especially for the Rangers, who just lost Corey Seager to the IL.

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Santiago Espinal’s MLB Career

Santiago Espinal has played in parts of seven MLB seasons with the Dodgers, Blue Jays, and Cincinnati Reds.

Over 1675 career at-bats, Espinal is batting .261 with 21 home runs, 83 doubles, 438 total hits, and an OPS+ of 85. In 2025, his bWAR was way in the negatives, which is the clear start of his decline as a hitter, but his .314 on-base percentage is good enough to keep landing new opportunities.

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