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Former Los Angeles Dodgers 7-Year MLB Player Signs with New MLB Team

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Chicago Cubs v Los Angeles Dodgers
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 24: Manager Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on against the Chicago Cubs during the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium on April 24, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently set to take on the San Diego Padres in a four-game weekend series, which will begin on Thursday evening. LA has the most complete team in MLB, and on Thursday, they received some news on a former player in their organization.

The Texas Rangers made a flurry of roster moves ahead of their series with the Detroit Tigers this weekend, and one included former Dodgers player Santiago Espinal.

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Santiago Espinal Signs Minors Deal with Rangers

Los Angeles Dodgers v Arizona Diamondbacks

GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – JUNE 04: Santiago Espinal #21 of the Los Angeles Dodgers bats against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the MLB game at Chase Field on June 04, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

NBCSports.com writer David Shovein wrote (on 7/2):

“Espinal elected free agency from the Dodgers in mid-June after refusing an outright assignment to Triple-A Oklahoma City. The 31-year-old hit .268 (15-for-56) with one home run and seven RBI in 31 games during his time with the Dodgers. He’ll add quality infield depth for the Rangers and should get an opportunity with the big league club in relatively short order.”

Espinal was an All-Star with the Toronto Blue Jays a few years ago.

The unfortunate reality for Santiago Espinal and his tenure with the Dodgers is that he was always going to be a fill-in option while another Los Angeles player was injured, and now that LA isn’t dealing with any severe injuries to infielders, Espinal was the odd man out and was cut by the team.

As Shovein outlined, Espinal should swiftly make his way back to the Majors, especially for the Rangers, who just lost Corey Seager to the IL.

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Santiago Espinal’s MLB Career

Atlanta Braves v Los Angeles Dodgers

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 08: Santiago Espinal #21 of the Los Angeles Dodgers at bat during a 3-1 win over the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium on May 08, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Santiago Espinal has played in parts of seven MLB seasons with the Dodgers, Blue Jays, and Cincinnati Reds.

Over 1675 career at-bats, Espinal is batting .261 with 21 home runs, 83 doubles, 438 total hits, and an OPS+ of 85. In 2025, his bWAR was way in the negatives, which is the clear start of his decline as a hitter, but his .314 on-base percentage is good enough to keep landing new opportunities.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Former Los Angeles Dodgers 7-Year MLB Player Signs with New MLB Team

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