Recently Released Chicago White Sox Player Quietly Signs With San Diego Padres

Before the All-Star break, the San Diego Padres quietly signed outfielder Dustin Harris to a minor-league deal.

Harris, whom the Chicago White Sox released in early July after he opted out of his contract, reported to Triple-A El Paso on Sunday. He went 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout.

Recently Released Chicago White Sox Player Dustin Harris Quietly Signs With San Diego Padres

The Padres needed outfield depth. Starting left fielder Ramón Laureano underwent what is likely season-ending hip surgery. Additionally, Samad Taylor, who has been filling in for Laureano over the past month, recently landed on the IL with an oblique strain. Gavin Sheets filled in at left field after Taylor went down.

Meanwhile, Jase Bowen is San Diego’s only true backup outfielder. They don’t have any other primary outfielders on the 26-man roster. Therefore, the Padres are a good fit for Harris. The outfielder appears to have a solid chance to return to the majors with his new club.

More About Dustin Harris’ Career

The White Sox signed Harris, 27, to a minor-league deal this past offseason. Chicago selected his contract on April 7, only to designate him for assignment eight days later.

The Houston Astros claimed Harris off waivers from the White Sox on April 19 and then designated the outfielder for assignment on May 5. Harris cleared waivers and then elected free agency. Chicago brought Harris back on a minor-league deal on May 12. He hasn’t been in the majors since his stint with Houston.

In 52 plate appearances over 17 games between the Astros and the White Sox this year, Harris hit .233/.333/.302 with no home runs, one double, one triple, six walks and five RBI. He also stole four bases.

Harris has had a strong season at the Triple-A level, slashing .306/.392/.481 with six homers, six doubles, two triples, 26 RBI and nine stolen bases in 46 games.

Harris made his MLB debut with the Texas Rangers in 2024. He had just seven plate appearances that season, going 2-for-6 with a homer, a double, a walk and three RBI.

The outfielder made 43 plate appearances over 40 games with Texas in 2025, hitting .200/.256/.350 with one home run, three doubles, three walks and two RBI.

Harris began his professional career with the Oakland Athletics, who selected the outfielder in the 11th round (No. 344 overall) of the 2019 MLB Draft.

The Athletics traded Harris and center fielder Marcus Smith to the Texas Rangers on Sept. 18, 2020. Harris remained with the Rangers organization until he rejected an outright assignment to hit free agency this past offseason, allowing the White Sox to sign him.

Harris hasn’t panned out at the big-league level yet, but he’s had a strong minor-league career. Over 648 career minor-league games, Harris has slashed .285/.375/.449 with 79 home runs, 357 RBI and 171 stolen bases.