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TRADE: Chicago White Sox Acquire 5-Year MLB Pitcher From New York Mets

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Pittsburgh Pirates v New York Mets
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 29: Huascar Brazobán #43 of the New York Mets pitches during the seventh inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field on March 29, 2026 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

The Chicago White Sox have acquired five-year MLB right-handed reliever Huascar Brazobán from the New York Mets, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

Rosenthal wrote on X: “White Sox acquiring RH reliever Huascar Brazobán from Mets for Class AA RHP Gabe Davis and Class AAA RHP Zach Franklin, sources tell @TheAthletic.”

TRADE: Chicago White Sox Acquire RHP Huascar Brazobán From New York Mets

New York Mets v Philadelphia Phillies

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 18: Huascar Brazobán #43 of the New York Mets throws a pitch in the sixth inning during the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on June 18, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Mets won 6-4. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

Brazobán, 36, has posted 1.5 bWAR and a 2.61 ERA with a 1.01 WHIP and 47 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings across 45 outings this year.

The new White Sox reliever is under team control through 2029, his age-39 season. He didn’t make his MLB debut until his age-32 season in 2022, which is why he is still on his rookie contract.

Brazobán primarily relies on a sinker-changeup combo. His sinker averages 96.1 mph while his changeup sits in the low 90s. He also mixes in a four-seamer, cutter and slider.

Looking at Brazobán’s Career

New York Mets v Arizona Diamondbacks

GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – MAY 10: Staring pitcher Huascar Brazobán #43 of the New York Mets throws a warm-up pitch during the first inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on May 10, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Brazobán, a native of the Dominican Republic, signed a minor-league deal with the Colorado Rockies in 2012. He stayed with the organization through 2017 before playing in the Mexican League. He also spent some time in the Atlantic League before signing with the Marlins in the 2022-23 offseason.

Brazobán had a strong rookie season, recording a 3.09 ERA in 32 innings for Miami. He posted a 4.14 ERA over 58 2/3 innings in 2023. After he recorded a 2.93 ERA in 30 2/3 innings with the Marlins in 2024, Miami traded Brazobán to the New York Mets for shortstop Wilfredo Lara at the trade deadline.

In his five seasons in the big leagues, Brazobán has posted 4.2 bWAR and a 3.50 ERA with 260 strikeouts over 257 innings.

Looking at New York Mets’ Return From White Sox in Brazobán Trade

New York Mets v Chicago Cubs

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 17: President of Baseball Operations David Stearns of the New York Mets looks on during batting practice prior to the game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Davis ranked as the White Sox’s No. 18 overall prospect. Franklins wasn’t among the organization’s top-30 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline.

The White Sox selected Davis, 22, in the fifth round of the 2025 MLB Draft. His fastball sits 94-97 mph and touches 100. He also throws an upper-80s slider and a mid-80s changeup.

Between High-A and Double-A this season, Davis has posted a 5.81 ERA with a 1.50 WHIP and 70 strikeouts in 62 innings across 18 starts.

Chicago selected Franklin, 27, in the 10th round of the 2023 MLB Draft. The right-hander has recorded a 4.37 ERA with a 1.23 WHIP and 45 1/3 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings over 33 appearances for Triple-A Charlotte this year. He has a career 3.46 ERA  with 232 strikeouts in 163 2/3 innings across four minor-league seasons.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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TRADE: Chicago White Sox Acquire 5-Year MLB Pitcher From New York Mets

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