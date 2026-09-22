White Sox Announce Munetaka Murakami Decision Amid Royals Series

The Chicago White Sox are getting ready for a massive three-game series against the Kansas City Royals this week.

Chicago is coming off a series with the Detroit Tigers that saw them take three of four games, keeping them alive in the playoff race. The White Sox sit just 1.0 game behind the Cleveland Guardians for the American League Central entering this series, offering them a chance to do some damage.

Munetaka Murakami Move Announced

Before the game gets going, the White Sox have announced the lineup against the Royals.

In this game, the White Sox will be hitting slugger Munetaka Murakami in the fourth spot today. Murakami will be playing at first base for Chicago in this game.

White Sox 9/22 M. Vargas 3B

T. Pham DH

R. Grichuk LF

M. Murakami 1B

C. Meidroth 2B

K. Teel C

B. Doyle CF

C. Montgomery SS

B. Montgomery RF A. Kay SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 22, 2026

After a hot start, Murakami has slowed down at the plate, but he’s still put together a decent rookie season. Overall, the slugger has hit .202 with 32 home runs and 70 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .809.

Chicago will need Murakami to come through this week if they want to reach the postseason.

Can the White Sox Get Into Playoffs?

Given that the White Sox are only a game behind Cleveland, this series with the Royals is huge. Chicago will need some help to win the division, but this team has the tools to take the series from Kansas City.

Stacking wins at this point in the year is important, and the White Sox don’t have much time left to lose. After the series with the Royals, Chicago will be hosting the Colorado Rockies to close out the regular season.

But this team will need its stars to play like it over the final week. Other than Murakami, the White Sox have All-Star Miguel Vargas, who is in the midst of a breakout year.

Vargas has given this team a major boost this season, and he understands the situation that Chicago finds itself in right now. The infielder spoke about the pressure coming from the playoff chase entering the final stretch of games.

“That’s what I work for. That’s why I wake up every day and work so hard for these types of moments,” Vargas said. “And for me, this group has been pushing me every single day. I’ve never been thinking about my individual stats. I just want to go out there and do the best for my team, and have some fun and always try hard.”

For the year, Vargas has helped carry this group, giving them the spark they have needed. Overall, Vargas is hitting .251 with 33 home runs and 88 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .844.

“[Vargas has] been awesome,” White Sox starting Sean Burke said. “Even down the stretch, he’s turned it up another notch on both sides of the ball, which is huge to see. Just running the bases today, too. We’re all super happy with how he’s been playing.”