White Sox Announce Munetaka Murakami Move Before Twins Finale

The Chicago White Sox are getting ready for their finale with the Minnesota Twins, looking to bounce back after a tough loss on Saturday.

So far, the two teams have split the first two games, with Chicago winning on Friday and the Twins taking the game last night. Entering the rubber match, the White Sox will be looking to grab the series win from their American League Central rivals.

Munetaka Murakami Decision Announced vs Twins

Ahead of the game, the White Sox have revealed the lineup to face the Twins. Within this, slugger Munetaka Murakami will be hitting third, playing first base.

Murakami has been a massive spark for the White Sox this season, and he will try to help his team grab another win in this contest.

White Sox 9/6 S. Antonacci LF

M. Vargas 3B

M. Murakami 1B

A. Benintendi DH

C. Montgomery SS

B. Montgomery RF

T. Peters CF

C. Meidroth 2B

K. Teel C B. Hudson SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 6, 2026

Murakami was able to hit his 30th home run of the season in the team’s loss on Saturday. But he didn’t want to focus on that, instead desiring the win that the White Sox weren’t able to record.

“Obviously I’m really happy about getting 30, but moreover we lost the game. So that’s very much disappointing. We hope we can win one tomorrow,” said Murakami. “If I can press down on the angle a little bit more, I think I can get better results. I hope we can continue that, and we can have better success tomorrow.”

For the year, Murakami has hit .211 with 30 home runs and 61 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .832. His performance has been special, and it’s been a big reason why Chicago is currently in a playoff spot.

In addition to Murakami, the White Sox had a few others hit their 30th home runs of the season recently. All-Star Miguel Vargas and Colson Montgomery did so on Friday, adding to the overall power on this roster.

White Sox manager Will Venable reflected on this feat from his players, showing praise for how they’ve played this season.

“It’s really cool, it’s special. Obviously, all these guys have done a great job really throughout our lineup,” Venable said. “To have three guys in the middle of your lineup that have 30 homers, it means a lot. Obviously, it speaks to what we do well. These guys hit the ball hard, hit the ball over the fence, and it’s cool to have three guys with 30.”

Chicago will try to keep things rolling against the Twins, and this game could have a big impact on how the year unfolds. Every game matters at this time of the season, and the White Sox are fighting to make the playoffs.

Can White Sox Hold On to Make Playoffs?

Entering the game against the Twins, Chicago holds a record of 74-68 this season. They currently lead the AL Central by 2.5 games, with the Cleveland Guardians right behind them.

It will take a total team effort by the White Sox down the stretch to get into the playoffs. But this group has the utmost confidence in themselves, and they are currently in a great spot to compete the epic turnaround from last year.