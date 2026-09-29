White Sox Announce Munetaka Murakami Move Before Wild-Card Series

The Chicago White Sox are back in the playoffs after clinching a spot in the American League wild-card race.

Chicago will be taking on the Houston Astros to kick off the postseason, beginning a three-game series. The White Sox will be heading on the road to face the Astros, giving them a tough challenge to begin their postseason quest.

But this White Sox team has been gritty all season long, and this is just another challenge ahead of them. For Chicago, they will look to take down the Astros in Game 1, hoping to make a statement early on in the series.

White Sox Make Munetaka Murakami Move Before Astros Game 1

Ahead of the first game starting, the White Sox have released the lineup to go against the Astros. In this, slugger Munetaka Murakami will be hitting fourth, playing at first base.

Chicago has moved Murakami around the lineup a little throughout the season, hoping to get his swing back on track. Murakami was one of the top hitters in baseball early in the year, but he has slowed down as the long regular season has moved forward.

White Sox 9/29 S. Antonacci LF

K. Teel C

M. Vargas 3B

M. Murakami 1B

A. Benintendi DH

T. Peters CF

B. Montgomery RF

C. Meidroth 2B

C. Montgomery SS H. Smith SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 29, 2026

For the year, Murakami has hit .207 with 35 home runs and 77 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .825. Murakami is a classic power hitter who proved that he could play in the big leagues this season.

Chicago was one of the few teams that believed his talents would translate to the MLB level, and he has proven them right. If the White Sox are going to take down the Astros, Murakami is going to need to play as he did early on in the year.

Murakami has been a central part of the success of the White Sox this season, and the team may not be in the playoffs without his services. White Sox general manager Chris Getz confirmed this, saying that the slugger has added so much to the team this year.

“It’s a possibility. It is,” Getz said. “He has meant a lot to this team, and not just the production on the field.

“We all know it isn’t just because of one player. That’s very clear. But it was a boost. It was. There was a lot of positive happenings early in the year with Mune.”

Can White Sox Pull Off Upset Over Astros?

Taking down the Astros at home will be tough for the White Sox, but this team believes in themselves. Chicago went 2-5 against Houston this season, but in the playoffs, everything gets wiped clean.

The White Sox will need to make sure the pitching is solid against the Astros, and this could offer them a chance to pull off the upset. Chicago’s weak point has been pitching this season, and Houston does have a strong offensive attack.

First pitch between the White Sox and Astros is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m. ET from Daikin Park in Houston.