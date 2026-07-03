Former Chicago White Sox Player Officially an MLB Free Agency After Release

The Chicago White Sox are currently taking on the Cleveland Guardians in a four-game weekend set, which includes a Fourth of July showdown on Saturday evening.

On Thursday evening, in a back-and-forth game, the White Sox unfortunately surrendered a walk-off home run to the Guardians, and are now tied with the Guardians for first place in the AL Central. Very quietly during the series, the Chicago White Sox released a three-year MLB player.

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White Sox Grant Dustin Harris His Release

Three-year MLB veteran Dustin Harris is now a free agent after the White Sox granted him a release from the organization.

“Dustin Harris opted out of his minor-league contract with the Chicago White Sox and is now a free agent, source said. Harris, 26, was hitting .312 with an .886 OPS with Triple-A Charlotte.”

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Dustin Harris has played in six games with the Chicago White Sox this year, and an additional 11 games with the Houston Astros.

MLBTR.com’s Anthony Franco wrote: “Harris has spent the past couple months at Triple-A Charlotte after signing a minor league deal in May. It was his second stint in the Chicago organization. Harris signed an offseason non-roster contract with the Sox and was called up in early April. They lost him on waivers to the Astros but brought him back when Houston dropped him a few weeks later.”

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Dustin Harris’s MLB Career

Harris has also played with the Texas Rangers and Astros in his three-year MLB career.

He has a total of 38 games played in MLB, and is batting .225 across 89 total at-bats.

Originally drafted by the Athletics in the 11th round of the 2019 MLB draft, Dustin Harris debuted with the Rangers. Across 43 at-bats this season, he’s batting .233 with five RBI, four stolen bases, and an OPS+ of 80.

Considering he’s officially an MLB free agent, all 30 teams can sign the 26-year-old outfielder if they please.

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